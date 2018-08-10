Tarasenko on injury recovery: "I feel great and I feel stronger"

Vladimir Tarasenko continues to recover from a separated shoulder injury he suffered in the final game of the 2017-18 season. With Tarasenko back skating, he was asked about his recovery by STLToday and it sounds like things are going well.

“I need to talk about it with the doctors more, but I’m cleared to skate with the group, but only with some contact right now. But I can shoot. I feel great and I feel stronger. I’m ready for the season.”

That sounds pretty encouraging, but the true tests for Tarasenko remain. It won’t be until he takes a big hit, or tries out his shoulder during the speed of an NHL game, that the actual status of his shoulder will be known.

Barring any setbacks, Tarasenko hopes to be ready to go in time for training camp. That’s important as the roster surrounding him on offense has changed quite a bit. Figuring out what the new lines should be, as well as which players are already showing some chemistry, will be critical for Mike Yeo and the coaching staff.