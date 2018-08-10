Terry Rozier throws shade at 76ers

Boston Celtics point guard Terry Rozier added fuel to the fire with his comments about facing the Philadelphia 76ers on opening night and Christmas Day during his appearance on Barstool Sports’ Mickstape podcast.

“Lunch meat, lunch meat.” Those comments are sure to fire up the 76ers who will be looking to avenge their postseason loss to Boston last season.

With these two teams playing on opening night and Christmas Day, the NBA is doing everything they can to help develop this young rivalry.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics are the two teams with the brightest futures in the Eastern Conference and it will be must-watch TV when they square off this season.