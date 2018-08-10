The Daily Target 8/10/18

Last Night: Cleveland 5, Twins 4 – Oh, look at that, the Twins were walked off again. This time, it was Addison Reed who let the Twins down in the 9th inning. You know, those middle relievers have been good bridges to the end of the game, though. I guess that’s good?t

The Athletic ($) – Molitor, Twins at least considering Rays’ newfangletd ‘openers’ strategy – Yeah, cool, this seems ok until you realize that the Twins pitching staff is terrible. Remember how they’ve been walked off TWELVE TIMES so far this year? On the other hand, this would definitely serve Mollie’s desire to make as many pitching changes as possible in a game.

Roster Rundown: Fun fact, I had the first two of these paragraphs before dinner time yesterday, and then the Twins went out and traded Fernando Rodney to the Oakland A’s for minor league pitcher Dakota Chalmers. For a player that is under contract (potentially) next year, this is a pretty abysmal return, in my opinion.

Also, though, it sure takes the “openers” strategy off the table, doesn’t it? Tyler Duffey will be added to the roster in Rodney’s stead.