Tiger Woods fires up fans at PGA Championship with back-to-back birdies (Video)

Tiger Woods’ start to the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club did not go as planned, as he found himself near the bottom of the leaderboard.

But he rebounded in a big way on Friday.

Woods came back and shot an even-par round of 72, and he’s now just around where the cut line looks to be, so fans may just get to see more of him this weekend, when that looked near-impossible just 24 hours ago.

It all started on the second hole, when he used a sweet putt to come away with a birdie on the hole — drawing praise from fans.

He walked it in…a birdie on No. 2 for Tiger.#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/5VJHTC1S6E — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 10, 2018

Woods parlayed that success into his very next shot — which came off the tee at No. 3. He went on to birdie that hole as well.

Fans still want to believe “Tiger’s back,” but he hasn’t been able to consistently put it all together — yet.