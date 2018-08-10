UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Aug 10/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 4 1 Daniel Cormier Heavy/Light Heavyweight 614 2 1 7 Tyron Woodley Welterweight 553.5 3 7 3 T.J. Dillashaw Bantamweight 487 4 3 9 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 446 5 5 4 Max Holloway Featherweight 445.5 6 6 5 Georges St-Pierre Middleweight 445 7 2 6 Demetrious Johnson Flyweight 431.5 8 8 Chris Weidman Middleweight 411 9 NR 2 Conor McGregor Lightweight 406 10 9 10 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 404 11 10 Colby Covington Welterweight 391 12 11 Robbie Lawler Welterweight 390 13 12 13 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 384 14 13 14 Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 366 15 14 Rafael dos Anjos Welterweight 343 16 15 Brian Ortega Featherweight 339 17 16 15 Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweight 338 18 18 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 312 19 19 8 Khabib Nurmagomedov Lightweight 311 20 83 12 Henry Cejudo Flyweight 296 21 22 Luke Rockhold Middleweight 295 22 17 Jose Aldo Featherweight 287 23 21 Kevin Lee Lightweight 282 24 20 Yoel Romero Middleweight 255 25 24 James Vick Lightweight 235 26 25 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 233.5 27 27 Leon Edwards Welterweight 227.5 28 28 Al Iaquinta Lightweight 226 28 28 Darren Till Welterweight 226 28 26 Joanna Jedrzejczyk Women’s Strawweight 226 31 30 11 Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 218.5 32 31 Frankie Edgar Featherweight 214 33 42 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 211.5 34 33 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 209.5 35 59 Chad Mendes Featherweight 207 36 52 Dan Hooker Lightweight 204.5 37 34 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 202 38 35 Alistair Overeem Heavyweight 199 39 NR Nate Diaz Lightweight 198 40 46 Anthony Pettis Lightweight 196 41 36 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Middleweight 194 42 37 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 192 43 40 Derek Brunson Middleweight 184.5 44 41 Santiago Ponzinibbio Welterweight 184 45 35 Fabricio Werdum Heavyweight 182 46 32 Cody Garbrandt Bantamweight 178.5 47 49 Ovince Saint Preux Light Heavyweight 175 48 50 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 172 49 53 John Lineker Bantamweight 164.5 50 62 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 164 51 45 Mark Hunt Heavyweight 163 52 55 Tim Boetsch Middleweight 161 53 56 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 160 54 42 Eddie Alvarez Lightweight 159.5 55 68 Anthony Smith Light Heavyweight 159 56 42 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 156 57 60 Demian Maia Welterweight 154.5 58 61 Francisco Trinaldo Lightweight 153.5 58 47 Brad Tavares Middleweight 153.5 60 58 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 153 61 47 Michael Chiesa Lightweight 151 62 63 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 150.5 63 64 Sergio Pettis Flyweight 149.5 64 38 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 149 64 65 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 149 66 66 Alexander Gustafsson Light Heavyweight 147.5 67 67 Gunnar Nelson Welterweight 147 68 68 Matt Brown Welterweight 146 69 254 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 140.5 70 73 Ricardo Lamas Featherweight 140 71 57 Darren Elkins Featherweight 138 72 74 Michael Johnson Featherweight 137 73 76 Vicente Luque Welterweight 135 74 77 Ilir Latifi Light Heavyweight 130.5 75 78 Neil Magny Welterweight 128 76 NR Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Light Heavyweight 127 76 79 David Branch Middleweight 127 78 74 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 125.5 79 81 David Teymur Lightweight 124.5 80 51 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 124 81 82 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 123 82 102 Paulo Costa Middleweight 120.5 83 84 Charles Oliveira Featherweight 120 84 70 Paul Felder Welterweight 119.5 85 54 Junior dos Santos Heavyweight 119 85 85 Mairbek Taisumov Lightweight 119 85 72 Thiago Santos Middleweight 119 88 70 Jeremy Stephens Featherweight 118.5 89 86 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweight 118 90 88 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 117 91 89 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 116.5 92 90 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 116 93 103 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweight 115 93 92 Jimi Manuwa Light Heavyweight 115 95 231 Renato Moicano Featherweight 114.5 96 93 Jimmie Rivera Bantamweight 114 97 94 Sam Alvey Light Heavyweight 113.5 98 172 Alexander Hernandez Lightweight 113 98 95 Yancy Medeiros Welterweight 113 100 107 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweight 112.5 101 80 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 112 102 97 Jessica Andrade Women’s Strawweight 111 103 98 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 110 104 100 Antonio Carlos Junior Middleweight 109 104 290 Israel Adesanya Middleweight 109 106 105 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 108.5 106 101 Jake Matthews Welterweight 108.5 108 150 Niko Price Welterweight 108 109 196 Dustin Ortiz Flyweight 103 109 86 Olivier Aubin-Mercier Lightweight 103 111 106 Mirsad Bektic Featherweight 102 112 184 Alexey Oliynyk Heavyweight 101.5 112 107 Leonardo Santos Lightweight 101.5 114 90 Rob Font Bantamweight 101 114 109 Jussier Formiga Flyweight 101 116 164 Mike Perry Welterweight 100.5 117 111 Edson Barboza Lightweight 99.5 118 112 Brian Kelleher Bantamweight 98 119 113 Holly Holm Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 97 120 114 Bryan Caraway Bantamweight 96.5 121 115 Chas Skelly Featherweight 96 121 115 Dan Kelly Middleweight 96 123 117 Alex Garcia Welterweight 95.5 124 118 Joe Soto Bantamweight 95 125 119 Elias Theodorou Middleweight 94.5 126 121 Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 93 126 121 Misha Cirkunov Light Heavyweight 93 126 121 Michel Prazeres Welterweight 93 129 124 Claudio Silva Welterweight 92.5 130 273 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweight 91.5 130 125 Rustam Khabilov Lightweight 91.5 132 126 Josh Emmett Featherweight 91 132 126 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 91 134 216 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 89.5 134 98 Uriah Hall Middleweight 89.5 134 129 Ryan LaFlare Welterweight 89.5 134 129 Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 89.5 138 103 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 89 138 131 Carlos Condit Welterweight 89 140 132 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 87.5 141 133 Renan Barao Bantamweight 87 141 133 Carlos Diego Ferreira Lightweight 87 141 133 Sergio Moraes Welterweight 87 144 136 Vitor Belfort Middleweight 86.5 145 137 Evan Dunham Lightweight 85.5 146 138 Thales Leites Middleweight 85 146 138 Jake Ellenberger Welterweight 85 148 140 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 84 149 144 Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 82.5 149 144 Warlley Alves Welterweight 82.5 151 146 Alan Jouban Welterweight 80.5 152 140 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 79 152 148 Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweight 79 154 110 Myles Jury Featherweight 78.5 154 149 Siyar Bahadurzada Welterweight 78.5 154 128 Marion Reneau Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 78.5 157 147 Curtis Millender Welterweight 77 158 152 Cezar Ferreira Middleweight 76.5 159 153 Clay Guida Lightweight 76 160 154 Alberto Mina Welterweight 75.5 161 155 Doo Ho Choi Featherweight 75 161 142 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 75 163 157 Gabriel Benitez Featherweight 74.5 164 159 Mickey Gall Welterweight 73.5 165 160 Abel Trujillo Lightweight 73 166 161 Davi Ramos Lightweight 72.5 166 161 Joe Lauzon Lightweight 72.5 166 161 Peter Sobotta Welterweight 72.5 169 164 Sean Strickland Welterweight 72 170 166 Andre Fili Featherweight 71.5 170 166 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 71.5 170 166 Ben Saunders Welterweight 71.5 173 169 John Moraga Flyweight 71 173 142 Gilbert Burns Lightweight 71 173 169 Tom Breese Middleweight 71 173 169 Raquel Pennington Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 71 177 172 Ray Borg Flyweight 70 177 96 Travis Browne Heavyweight 70 179 175 C.B. Dollaway Middleweight 69.5 180 177 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 69 181 150 Kajan Johnson Lightweight 68.5 181 178 Diego Sanchez Welterweight 68.5 183 179 John Dodson Bantamweight 68 184 180 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 67.5 184 211 Jordan Mein Welterweight 67.5 186 181 Keita Nakamura Welterweight 67 187 182 Alan Patrick Lightweight 66.5 187 182 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 66.5 187 259 Cat Zingano Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 66.5 190 NR Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 66 190 184 Nordine Taleb Welterweight 66 190 184 Ramazan Emeev Welterweight 66 193 187 Ryan Benoit Flyweight 65 193 187 Jim Miller Lightweight 65 193 187 Abdul Razak Alhassan Welterweight 65 196 190 Ulka Sasaki Flyweight 64 196 190 Desmond Green Lightweight 64 198 192 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 63.5 198 192 Chris Gruetzemacher Lightweight 63.5 198 192 Stevie Ray Lightweight 63.5 198 192 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Strawweight 63.5 202 196 Arnold Allen Featherweight 63 202 196 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Light Heavyweight 63 292 196 Tatiana Suarez Women’s Strawweight 63 205 200 Eryk Anders Middleweight 62.5 205 200 Tim Means Welterweight 62.5 207 202 Iuri Alcantara Bantamweight 62 207 202 Sara McMann Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 62 209 204 Omari Akhmedov Middleweight 61.5 210 205 Jason Knight Featherweight 61 210 175 Randy Brown Welterweight 61 212 209 Claudia Gadelha Women’s Strawweight 59.5 213 172 Walt Harris Heavyweight 58.5 214 213 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 57.5 214 208 Danny Roberts Welterweight 57.5 216 273 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 57 216 215 Chad Laprise Welterweight 57 218 313 Khalil Rountree Jr Light Heavyweight 56.5 218 213 John Makdessi Lightweight 56.5 220 216 Li Jingliang Welterweight 56 220 216 Zak Cummings Welterweight 56 220 400 Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweight 56 223 304 Sage Northcutt Welterweight 55.5 224 219 Nicco Montano Women’s Flyweight 55 225 220 Thomas Almeida Bantamweight 54.5 225 326 Alex Perez Flyweight 54.5 225 205 Gadzhimurad Antigulov Light Heavyweight 54.5 228 222 Yushin Okami Welterweight 53.5 229 223 Cody Stamann Bantamweight 53 229 223 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 53 229 223 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 53 229 223 Jon Tuck Lightweight 53 229 209 Zak Ottow Welterweight 53 229 223 Drew Dober Welterweight 53 235 338 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweight 52.5 235 229 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 52.5 237 230 Magomed Mustafaev Lightweight 52 238 283 Ricardo Ramos Bantamweight 51 238 231 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 51 238 231 Polo Reyes Lightweight 51 238 231 Paige VanZant Women’s Flyweight 51 242 155 Stefan Struve Heavyweight 50 242 235 Hector Lombard Middleweight 50 244 236 Tyson Pedro Light Heavyweight 49.5 244 236 James Krause Lightweight 49.5 244 236 Tony Martin Welterweight 49.5 247 221 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 48 247 240 Gilbert Melendez Featherweight 48 247 391 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 48 250 338 Manny Bermudez Bantamweight 47.5 250 241 Song Yadong Bantamweight 47.5 250 241 Zabit Magomedsharipov Featherweight 47.5 250 241 Nik Lentz Lightweight 47.5 250 241 Trevin Giles Middleweight 47.5 250 241 Song Kenan Welterweight 47.5 250 241 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweight 47.5 257 248 Mitch Gagnon Bantamweight 46.5 258 249 Magnus Cedenblad Middleweight 46 258 249 Thiago Alves Welterweight 46 258 249 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweight 46 261 254 Tim Elliott Bantamweight 43.5 261 254 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 43.5 261 254 Ben Nguyen Flyweight 43.5 261 254 Felice Herrig Women’s Strawweight 43.5 265 259 Alexander Yakovlev Welterweight 43 266 249 Alex Caceres Featherweight 42 266 263 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 42 268 421 Rick Glenn Featherweight 41.5 269 264 Bobby Green Lightweight 40.5 270 365 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 40 271 265 Jack Marshman Welterweight 39.5 272 266 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweight 39 273 268 Felipe Arantes Bantamweight 38.5 274 269 Matthew Lopez Bantamweight 38 274 269 Russell Doane Bantamweight 38 274 269 Eric Spicely Middleweight 38 274 259 Alex Morono Welterweight 38 274 269 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Flyweight 38 274 259 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweight 38 280 211 Luis Henrique Heavyweight 37.5 280 273 Joseph Duffy Lightweight 37.5 282 223 Dennis Bermudez Featherweight 36 282 278 Shane Burgos Featherweight 36 282 320 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 36 285 281 Gleison Tibau Lightweight 35 285 281 Mike Pyle Welterweight 35 287 266 Matheus Nicolau Flyweight 34.5 287 273 Adam Wieczorek Heavyweight 34.5 287 283 Poliana Botelho Women’s Strawweight 34.5 290 286 Hyun Gyu Lim Welterweight 34 291 287 Gian Villante Light Heavyweight 33.5 291 287 Ryan Janes Middleweight 33.5 293 290 Chris Holdsworth Bantamweight 32.5 293 247 Cub Swanson Featherweight 32.5 293 290 Wilson Reis Flyweight 32.5 293 283 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 32.5 293 304 Drakkar Klose Lightweight 32.5 298 294 Frankie Saenz Bantamweight 32 298 294 Steve Bosse Light Heavyweight 32 298 294 Joaquim Silva Lightweight 32 298 294 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 32 298 278 Lando Vannata Lightweight 32 298 294 Joe Proctor Welterweight 32 298 278 Max Griffin Welterweight 32 305 300 Enrique Barzola Featherweight 31.5 305 290 Justin Willis Heavyweight 31.5 305 300 Dong Hyun Kim Lightweight 31.5 308 304 Tarec Saffiedine Welterweight 31 308 277 Alexis Davis Women’s Flyweight 31 310 307 Hector Sandoval Flyweight 30.5 310 307 George Sullivan Welterweight 30.5 312 300 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy Heavyweight 30 312 310 Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweight 30 314 313 Douglas Silva de Andrade Bantamweight 29.5 314 313 Danny Henry Featherweight 29.5 314 313 Julio Arce Featherweight 29.5 314 310 Cyril Asker Heavyweight 29.5 314 313 Mackenzie Dern Women’s Strawweight 29.5 319 287 Damian Stasiak Bantamweight 29 319 320 Shinsho Anzai Welterweight 29 321 323 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Flyweight 28.5 322 324 Jimy Hettes Featherweight 28 322 300 Justin Ledet Light Heavyweight 28 322 324 Alex White Lightweight 28 325 326 Diego Rivas Bantamweight 27.5 325 338 Ricky Simon Bantamweight 27.5 325 326 Aleksandra Albu Women’s Strawweight 27.5 328 329 Humberto Bandenay Featherweight 27 328 329 Jake Collier Light Heavyweight 27 330 310 Brett Johns Bantamweight 26.5 330 307 Marc Diakiese Lightweight 26.5 330 313 Oskar Piechota Middleweight 26.5 330 335 Liz Carmouche Women’s Flyweight 26.5 330 331 Bethe Correia Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 26.5 335 332 Luke Sanders Bantamweight 26 335 332 Sarah Moras Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 26 335 332 Amanda Cooper Women’s Strawweight 26 338 335 Jared Cannonier Light Heavyweight 25.5 338 335 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 25.5 340 338 Nathaniel Wood Bantamweight 25 340 338 Petr Yan Bantamweight 25 340 338 Cory Sandhagen Featherweight 25 340 338 Dan Ige Featherweight 25 340 338 Jared Gordon Featherweight 25 340 NR Raoni Barcelos Featherweight 25 340 338 Shane Young Featherweight 25 340 480 Mark De La Rosa Flyweight 25 340 338 Roberto Sanchez Flyweight 25 340 313 Chris De La Rocha Heavyweight 25 340 NR Darko Stosic Light Heavyweight 25 340 NR Luis Pena Lightweight 25 340 480 Devin Powell Lightweight 25 340 338 Charles Byrd Middleweight 25 340 338 Darren Stewart Middleweight 25 340 338 Markus Perez Middleweight 25 340 338 Geoff Neal Welterweight 25 340 338 Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 25 340 480 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweight 25 340 338 Aspen Ladd Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 25 360 369 Jared Gordon Lightweight 24.5 361 361 Patrick Williams Bantamweight 24 361 480 Junior Albini Heavyweight 24 363 320 Justin Scoggins Flyweight 23.5 364 363 Gray Maynard Featherweight 23 364 363 Bojan Velickovic Welterweight 23 364 413 JJ Aldich Women’s Strawweight 23 367 365 Andre Soukhamthath Bantamweight 22.5 367 365 Ian Entwistle Bantamweight 22.5 367 365 Johnny Eduardo Bantamweight 22.5 367 365 Tom Duquesnoy Bantamweight 22.5 367 338 Jose Torres Flyweight 22.5 367 365 Joseph Morales Flyweight 22.5 367 361 Daniel Spitz Heavyweight 22.5 367 338 Marcelo Golm Heavyweight 22.5 367 338 Gokhan Saki Light Heavyweight 22.5 367 365 Jordan Rinaldi Lightweight 22.5 367 365 Teemu Packalen Lightweight 22.5 367 338 Julian Marquez Middleweight 22.5 367 365 Karl Roberson Middleweight 22.5 367 365 Antonio Braga Neto Welterweight 22.5 367 365 Luan Chagas Welterweight 22.5 367 365 Mara Romero Borella Women’s Flyweight 22.5 367 338 Rachael Ostovich Women’s Flyweight 22.5 367 365 Shana Dobson Women’s Flyweight 22.5 367 365 Maryna Moroz Women’s Strawweight 22.5 367 338 Polyana Viana Women’s Strawweight 22.5 387 383 Jordan Johnson Light Heavyweight 22 387 383 Andrew Holbrook Lightweight 22 387 383 Jessica Rose-Clark Women’s Flyweight 22 387 383 Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweight 22 391 365 Chase Sherman Heavyweight 21.5 392 388 Teruto Ishihara Bantamweight 21 392 388 Patrick Cummins Light Heavyweight 21 392 388 Cortney Casey Women’s Strawweight 21 395 365 Martin Bravo Featherweight 20 395 391 Antonio Braga Neto Middleweight 20 395 391 Brad Scott Welterweight 20 398 397 Artem Lobov Featherweight 19.5 399 398 Matt Schnell Flyweight 19 399 398 Erik Koch Lightweight 19 401 400 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 18 401 400 Marco Beltran Flyweight 18 401 400 Lyman Good Welterweight 18 401 NR Bartosz Fabinski Welterweight 18 405 391 Alvaro Herrera Lightweight 17.5 405 404 Dominique Steele Welterweight 17.5 407 405 Josh Emmett Lightweight 17 407 391 Randa Markos Women’s Strawweight 17 409 406 Court McGee Welterweight 16.5 410 407 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 16 410 407 Mizuto Hirota Lightweight 16 410 407 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 16 410 407 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweight 16 414 411 Henry Briones Bantamweight 15 415 391 Ross Pearson Lightweight 14.5 415 413 Lucie Pudilova Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 14.5 415 413 Yan Xiaonan Women’s Strawweight 14.5 418 417 Jonathan Wilson Middleweight 14 418 417 Trevor Smith Middleweight 14 418 417 Luke Jumeau Welterweight 14 418 417 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweight 14 422 426 Nina Ansaroff Women’s Strawweight 13.5 423 413 Nick Hein Lightweight 12.5 424 422 Kyle Bochniak Featherweight 11.5 424 422 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 11.5 426 480 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 10 426 424 Lauren Mueller Women’s Flyweight 10 426 424 Sijara Eubanks Women’s Flyweight 10 429 426 Sean O’Malley Bantamweight 9.5 429 426 Rolando Dy Featherweight 9.5 429 426 Juliana Lima Women’s Strawweight 9.5 432 431 Magomed Bibulatov Flyweight 9 432 431 Adam Milstead Light Heavyweight 9 432 431 Jason Gonzalez Lightweight 9 432 431 Sultan Aliev Welterweight 9 432 431 Lina Lansberg Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 9 437 365 Mark Godbeer Heavyweight 8.5 438 439 Charles Rosa Featherweight 8 438 439 Marcel Fortuna Light Heavyweight 8 438 439 Marcelo Guimaraes Middleweight 8 438 431 Emil Meek Welterweight 8 438 439 Alex Chambers Women’s Strawweight 8 443 437 Danielle Taylor Women’s Strawweight 7.5 443 443 Justine Kish Women’s Strawweight 7.5 445 444 Nico Musoke Welterweight 7 446 445 Benito Lopez Bantamweight 5 446 NR Liu Pingyuan Bantamweight 5 446 NR Brad Katona Featherweight 5 446 NR Bryce Mitchell Featherweight 5 446 480 Steven Peterson Featherweight 5 446 445 Wang Guan Featherweight 5 446 480 Hakeem Dawodu Featherweight 5 446 480 Sheymon Moraes Featherweight 5 446 NR Nad Narimani Featherweight 5 446 NR Said Nurmagomedov Flyweight 5 446 445 Abdul-Kerim Edilov Light Heavyweight 5 446 NR John Gunther Lightweight 5 446 NR Mike Trizano Lightweight 5 446 NR Abu Azaitar Middleweight 5 446 445 Carlo Pedersoli Jr Welterweight 5 446 445 Mike Jackson Welterweight 5 446 445 Sheldon Westcott Welterweight 5 446 445 Andrea Lee Women’s Flyweight 5 446 445 Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 5 446 480 Emily Whitmire Women’s Strawweight 5 446 480 Jessica Aguilar Women’s Strawweight 5 446 445 Nadia Kassem Women’s Strawweight 5 446 NR Zhang Weili Women’s Strawweight 5 469 454 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight 4.5 469 454 Brandon Davis Featherweight 4.5 469 454 Gavin Tucker Featherweight 4.5 469 454 Mads Burnell Featherweight 4.5 469 454 Eric Shelton Flyweight 4.5 469 454 Naoki Inoue Flyweight 4.5 469 387 Arjan Singh Bhullar Heavyweight 4.5 469 454 Darrell Horcher Lightweight 4.5 469 454 Felipe Silva Lightweight 4.5 469 454 Thibault Gouti Lightweight 4.5 469 454 Frank Camacho Welterweight 4.5 469 454 Jessin Ayari Welterweight 4.5 469 454 Nathan Coy Welterweight 4.5 469 454 Gina Mazany Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 4.5 469 454 Syuri Kondo Women’s Strawweight 4.5 484 454 Davey Grant Bantamweight 4 484 471 Jarred Brooks Flyweight 4 484 471 Joby Sanchez Flyweight 4 484 471 Josh Stansbury Light Heavyweight 4 484 471 Daichi Abe Welterweight 4 484 471 Alexa Grasso Women’s Strawweight 4 484 454 Jamie Moyle Women’s Strawweight 4 491 476 Albert Morales Bantamweight 3.5 491 476 Jenel Lausa Flyweight 3.5 493 478 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 3 494 479 Josh Burkman Welterweight 2.5 495 480 Kwan Ho Kwak Bantamweight 0 495 480 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight 0 495 480 Terrion Ware Bantamweight 0 495 480 Wuliji Buren Bantamweight 0 495 NR Montel Jackson Bantamweight 0 495 480 Austin Arnett Featherweight 0 495 480 B.J. Penn Featherweight 0 495 480 Bharat Kandare Featherweight 0 495 480 Daniel Teymur Featherweight 0 495 NR Jay Cucciniello Featherweight 0 495 NR Kurt Holobaugh Featherweight 0 495 480 Matt Bessette Featherweight 0 495 480 Mike Santiago Featherweight 0 495 NR Tyler Diamond Featherweight 0 495 NR Khalid Taha Featherweight 0 495 NR Matt Sayles Featherweight 0 495 480 Ashkan Mokhtarian Flyweight 0 495 NR Elias Garcia Flyweight 0 495 437 Allen Crowder Heavyweight 0 495 454 Damian Grabowski Heavyweight 0 495 480 Dmitrii Smolyakov Heavyweight 0 495 480 Hu Yaozong Heavyweight 0 495 480 Jarjis Danho Heavyweight 0 495 480 Rashad Coulter Heavyweight 0 495 480 Blagoy Ivanov Heavyweight 0 495 480 Bojan Mihajlovic Light Heavyweight 0 495 480 Cody Bochnovic Light Heavyweight 0 495 480 Magomed Ankalaev Light Heavyweight 0 495 480 Marcin Prachnio Light Heavyweight 0 495 480 Mike Rodriguez Light Heavyweight 0 495 480 Saparbek Safarov Light Heavyweight 0 495 NR Alan Zuniga Lightweight 0 495 480 Alex Reyes Lightweight 0 495 480 Claudio Puelles Lightweight 0 495 480 Dan Moret Lightweight 0 495 NR Joe Giannetti Lightweight 0 495 480 Matt Frevola Lightweight 0 495 480 John Phillips Middleweight 0 495 480 Keith Berish Middleweight 0 495 480 Rob Wilkinson Middleweight 0 495 480 Tim Williams Middleweight 0 495 NR Kevin Holland Middleweight 0 495 480 Brian Camozzi Welterweight 0 495 480 Chance Rencountre Welterweight 0 495 480 CM Punk Welterweight 0 495 480 Craig White Welterweight 0 495 480 Hector Aldana Welterweight 0 495 480 Oliver Enkamp Welterweight 0 495 480 Ricky Rainey Welterweight 0 495 480 Sabah Homasi Welterweight 0 495 480 Salim Touahri Welterweight 0 495 NR David Zawada Welterweight 0 495 480 Barb Honchak Women’s Flyweight 0 495 NR Jennifer Maia Women’s Flyweight 0 495 480 Kalindra Faria Women’s Flyweight 0 495 480 Melinda Fabian Women’s Flyweight 0 495 480 Molly McCann Women’s Flyweight 0 495 480 Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 0 495 480 Veronica Macedo Women’s Flyweight 0 495 480 Megan Anderson Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 495 480 Talita Bernardo Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 495 480 Tonya Evinger Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 495 480 Veronica Macedo Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 495 480 Wu Yanan Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 495 480 Yana Kunitskaya Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight 0 495 480 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweight 0 495 480 Chan-Mi Jeon Women’s Strawweight 0 495 480 Jodie Esquibel Women’s Strawweight 0 495 480 Maia Stevenson Women’s Strawweight 0

Check back Monday for our Non-UFC fighter rankings

