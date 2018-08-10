UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Aug 10/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|4
|1
|Daniel Cormier
|Heavy/Light Heavyweight
|614
|2
|1
|7
|Tyron Woodley
|Welterweight
|553.5
|3
|7
|3
|T.J. Dillashaw
|Bantamweight
|487
|4
|3
|9
|Stipe Miocic
|Heavyweight
|446
|5
|5
|4
|Max Holloway
|Featherweight
|445.5
|6
|6
|5
|Georges St-Pierre
|Middleweight
|445
|7
|2
|6
|Demetrious Johnson
|Flyweight
|431.5
|8
|8
|Chris Weidman
|Middleweight
|411
|9
|NR
|2
|Conor McGregor
|Lightweight
|406
|10
|9
|10
|Robert Whittaker
|Middleweight
|404
|11
|10
|Colby Covington
|Welterweight
|391
|12
|11
|Robbie Lawler
|Welterweight
|390
|13
|12
|13
|Tony Ferguson
|Lightweight
|384
|14
|13
|14
|Amanda Nunes
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|366
|15
|14
|Rafael dos Anjos
|Welterweight
|343
|16
|15
|Brian Ortega
|Featherweight
|339
|17
|16
|15
|Rose Namajunas
|Women’s Strawweight
|338
|18
|18
|Kelvin Gastelum
|Middleweight
|312
|19
|19
|8
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|Lightweight
|311
|20
|83
|12
|Henry Cejudo
|Flyweight
|296
|21
|22
|Luke Rockhold
|Middleweight
|295
|22
|17
|Jose Aldo
|Featherweight
|287
|23
|21
|Kevin Lee
|Lightweight
|282
|24
|20
|Yoel Romero
|Middleweight
|255
|25
|24
|James Vick
|Lightweight
|235
|26
|25
|Kamaru Usman
|Welterweight
|233.5
|27
|27
|Leon Edwards
|Welterweight
|227.5
|28
|28
|Al Iaquinta
|Lightweight
|226
|28
|28
|Darren Till
|Welterweight
|226
|28
|26
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|Women’s Strawweight
|226
|31
|30
|11
|Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|218.5
|32
|31
|Frankie Edgar
|Featherweight
|214
|33
|42
|Islam Makhachev
|Lightweight
|211.5
|34
|33
|Dustin Poirier
|Lightweight
|209.5
|35
|59
|Chad Mendes
|Featherweight
|207
|36
|52
|Dan Hooker
|Lightweight
|204.5
|37
|34
|Jorge Masvidal
|Welterweight
|202
|38
|35
|Alistair Overeem
|Heavyweight
|199
|39
|NR
|Nate Diaz
|Lightweight
|198
|40
|46
|Anthony Pettis
|Lightweight
|196
|41
|36
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|Middleweight
|194
|42
|37
|Stephen Thompson
|Welterweight
|192
|43
|40
|Derek Brunson
|Middleweight
|184.5
|44
|41
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|Welterweight
|184
|45
|35
|Fabricio Werdum
|Heavyweight
|182
|46
|32
|Cody Garbrandt
|Bantamweight
|178.5
|47
|49
|Ovince Saint Preux
|Light Heavyweight
|175
|48
|50
|Marlon Moraes
|Bantamweight
|172
|49
|53
|John Lineker
|Bantamweight
|164.5
|50
|62
|Derrick Lewis
|Heavyweight
|164
|51
|45
|Mark Hunt
|Heavyweight
|163
|52
|55
|Tim Boetsch
|Middleweight
|161
|53
|56
|Chan Sung Jung
|Featherweight
|160
|54
|42
|Eddie Alvarez
|Lightweight
|159.5
|55
|68
|Anthony Smith
|Light Heavyweight
|159
|56
|42
|Francis Ngannou
|Heavyweight
|156
|57
|60
|Demian Maia
|Welterweight
|154.5
|58
|61
|Francisco Trinaldo
|Lightweight
|153.5
|58
|47
|Brad Tavares
|Middleweight
|153.5
|60
|58
|Alexander Volkov
|Heavyweight
|153
|61
|47
|Michael Chiesa
|Lightweight
|151
|62
|63
|Alex Oliveira
|Welterweight
|150.5
|63
|64
|Sergio Pettis
|Flyweight
|149.5
|64
|38
|Glover Teixeira
|Light Heavyweight
|149
|64
|65
|Beneil Dariush
|Lightweight
|149
|66
|66
|Alexander Gustafsson
|Light Heavyweight
|147.5
|67
|67
|Gunnar Nelson
|Welterweight
|147
|68
|68
|Matt Brown
|Welterweight
|146
|69
|254
|Alexander Volkanovski
|Featherweight
|140.5
|70
|73
|Ricardo Lamas
|Featherweight
|140
|71
|57
|Darren Elkins
|Featherweight
|138
|72
|74
|Michael Johnson
|Featherweight
|137
|73
|76
|Vicente Luque
|Welterweight
|135
|74
|77
|Ilir Latifi
|Light Heavyweight
|130.5
|75
|78
|Neil Magny
|Welterweight
|128
|76
|NR
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
|Light Heavyweight
|127
|76
|79
|David Branch
|Middleweight
|127
|78
|74
|Curtis Blaydes
|Heavyweight
|125.5
|79
|81
|David Teymur
|Lightweight
|124.5
|80
|51
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|Light Heavyweight
|124
|81
|82
|Volkan Oezdemir
|Light Heavyweight
|123
|82
|102
|Paulo Costa
|Middleweight
|120.5
|83
|84
|Charles Oliveira
|Featherweight
|120
|84
|70
|Paul Felder
|Welterweight
|119.5
|85
|54
|Junior dos Santos
|Heavyweight
|119
|85
|85
|Mairbek Taisumov
|Lightweight
|119
|85
|72
|Thiago Santos
|Middleweight
|119
|88
|70
|Jeremy Stephens
|Featherweight
|118.5
|89
|86
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|Welterweight
|118
|90
|88
|Charles Oliveira
|Lightweight
|117
|91
|89
|Gregor Gillespie
|Lightweight
|116.5
|92
|90
|Aljamain Sterling
|Bantamweight
|116
|93
|103
|Raphael Assuncao
|Bantamweight
|115
|93
|92
|Jimi Manuwa
|Light Heavyweight
|115
|95
|231
|Renato Moicano
|Featherweight
|114.5
|96
|93
|Jimmie Rivera
|Bantamweight
|114
|97
|94
|Sam Alvey
|Light Heavyweight
|113.5
|98
|172
|Alexander Hernandez
|Lightweight
|113
|98
|95
|Yancy Medeiros
|Welterweight
|113
|100
|107
|Tai Tuivasa
|Heavyweight
|112.5
|101
|80
|Marcin Tybura
|Heavyweight
|112
|102
|97
|Jessica Andrade
|Women’s Strawweight
|111
|103
|98
|Jack Hermansson
|Middleweight
|110
|104
|100
|Antonio Carlos Junior
|Middleweight
|109
|104
|290
|Israel Adesanya
|Middleweight
|109
|106
|105
|Pedro Munhoz
|Bantamweight
|108.5
|106
|101
|Jake Matthews
|Welterweight
|108.5
|108
|150
|Niko Price
|Welterweight
|108
|109
|196
|Dustin Ortiz
|Flyweight
|103
|109
|86
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier
|Lightweight
|103
|111
|106
|Mirsad Bektic
|Featherweight
|102
|112
|184
|Alexey Oliynyk
|Heavyweight
|101.5
|112
|107
|Leonardo Santos
|Lightweight
|101.5
|114
|90
|Rob Font
|Bantamweight
|101
|114
|109
|Jussier Formiga
|Flyweight
|101
|116
|164
|Mike Perry
|Welterweight
|100.5
|117
|111
|Edson Barboza
|Lightweight
|99.5
|118
|112
|Brian Kelleher
|Bantamweight
|98
|119
|113
|Holly Holm
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|97
|120
|114
|Bryan Caraway
|Bantamweight
|96.5
|121
|115
|Chas Skelly
|Featherweight
|96
|121
|115
|Dan Kelly
|Middleweight
|96
|123
|117
|Alex Garcia
|Welterweight
|95.5
|124
|118
|Joe Soto
|Bantamweight
|95
|125
|119
|Elias Theodorou
|Middleweight
|94.5
|126
|121
|Joseph Benavidez
|Flyweight
|93
|126
|121
|Misha Cirkunov
|Light Heavyweight
|93
|126
|121
|Michel Prazeres
|Welterweight
|93
|129
|124
|Claudio Silva
|Welterweight
|92.5
|130
|273
|Corey Anderson
|Light Heavyweight
|91.5
|130
|125
|Rustam Khabilov
|Lightweight
|91.5
|132
|126
|Josh Emmett
|Featherweight
|91
|132
|126
|Bryan Barberena
|Welterweight
|91
|134
|216
|Gerald Meerschaert
|Middleweight
|89.5
|134
|98
|Uriah Hall
|Middleweight
|89.5
|134
|129
|Ryan LaFlare
|Welterweight
|89.5
|134
|129
|Valentina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|89.5
|138
|103
|Eddie Wineland
|Bantamweight
|89
|138
|131
|Carlos Condit
|Welterweight
|89
|140
|132
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|Welterweight
|87.5
|141
|133
|Renan Barao
|Bantamweight
|87
|141
|133
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|Lightweight
|87
|141
|133
|Sergio Moraes
|Welterweight
|87
|144
|136
|Vitor Belfort
|Middleweight
|86.5
|145
|137
|Evan Dunham
|Lightweight
|85.5
|146
|138
|Thales Leites
|Middleweight
|85
|146
|138
|Jake Ellenberger
|Welterweight
|85
|148
|140
|Rani Yahya
|Bantamweight
|84
|149
|144
|Yair Rodriguez
|Featherweight
|82.5
|149
|144
|Warlley Alves
|Welterweight
|82.5
|151
|146
|Alan Jouban
|Welterweight
|80.5
|152
|140
|Alejandro Perez
|Bantamweight
|79
|152
|148
|Carla Esparza
|Women’s Strawweight
|79
|154
|110
|Myles Jury
|Featherweight
|78.5
|154
|149
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|Welterweight
|78.5
|154
|128
|Marion Reneau
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|78.5
|157
|147
|Curtis Millender
|Welterweight
|77
|158
|152
|Cezar Ferreira
|Middleweight
|76.5
|159
|153
|Clay Guida
|Lightweight
|76
|160
|154
|Alberto Mina
|Welterweight
|75.5
|161
|155
|Doo Ho Choi
|Featherweight
|75
|161
|142
|Andrei Arlovski
|Heavyweight
|75
|163
|157
|Gabriel Benitez
|Featherweight
|74.5
|164
|159
|Mickey Gall
|Welterweight
|73.5
|165
|160
|Abel Trujillo
|Lightweight
|73
|166
|161
|Davi Ramos
|Lightweight
|72.5
|166
|161
|Joe Lauzon
|Lightweight
|72.5
|166
|161
|Peter Sobotta
|Welterweight
|72.5
|169
|164
|Sean Strickland
|Welterweight
|72
|170
|166
|Andre Fili
|Featherweight
|71.5
|170
|166
|Jan Blachowicz
|Light Heavyweight
|71.5
|170
|166
|Ben Saunders
|Welterweight
|71.5
|173
|169
|John Moraga
|Flyweight
|71
|173
|142
|Gilbert Burns
|Lightweight
|71
|173
|169
|Tom Breese
|Middleweight
|71
|173
|169
|Raquel Pennington
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|71
|177
|172
|Ray Borg
|Flyweight
|70
|177
|96
|Travis Browne
|Heavyweight
|70
|179
|175
|C.B. Dollaway
|Middleweight
|69.5
|180
|177
|Belal Muhammad
|Welterweight
|69
|181
|150
|Kajan Johnson
|Lightweight
|68.5
|181
|178
|Diego Sanchez
|Welterweight
|68.5
|183
|179
|John Dodson
|Bantamweight
|68
|184
|180
|Dominick Reyes
|Light Heavyweight
|67.5
|184
|211
|Jordan Mein
|Welterweight
|67.5
|186
|181
|Keita Nakamura
|Welterweight
|67
|187
|182
|Alan Patrick
|Lightweight
|66.5
|187
|182
|Krzysztof Jotko
|Middleweight
|66.5
|187
|259
|Cat Zingano
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|66.5
|190
|NR
|Ion Cutelaba
|Light Heavyweight
|66
|190
|184
|Nordine Taleb
|Welterweight
|66
|190
|184
|Ramazan Emeev
|Welterweight
|66
|193
|187
|Ryan Benoit
|Flyweight
|65
|193
|187
|Jim Miller
|Lightweight
|65
|193
|187
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|Welterweight
|65
|196
|190
|Ulka Sasaki
|Flyweight
|64
|196
|190
|Desmond Green
|Lightweight
|64
|198
|192
|Brandon Moreno
|Flyweight
|63.5
|198
|192
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|Lightweight
|63.5
|198
|192
|Stevie Ray
|Lightweight
|63.5
|198
|192
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Women’s Strawweight
|63.5
|202
|196
|Arnold Allen
|Featherweight
|63
|202
|196
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|Light Heavyweight
|63
|292
|196
|Tatiana Suarez
|Women’s Strawweight
|63
|205
|200
|Eryk Anders
|Middleweight
|62.5
|205
|200
|Tim Means
|Welterweight
|62.5
|207
|202
|Iuri Alcantara
|Bantamweight
|62
|207
|202
|Sara McMann
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|62
|209
|204
|Omari Akhmedov
|Middleweight
|61.5
|210
|205
|Jason Knight
|Featherweight
|61
|210
|175
|Randy Brown
|Welterweight
|61
|212
|209
|Claudia Gadelha
|Women’s Strawweight
|59.5
|213
|172
|Walt Harris
|Heavyweight
|58.5
|214
|213
|Vinc Pichel
|Lightweight
|57.5
|214
|208
|Danny Roberts
|Welterweight
|57.5
|216
|273
|Marlon Vera
|Bantamweight
|57
|216
|215
|Chad Laprise
|Welterweight
|57
|218
|313
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|Light Heavyweight
|56.5
|218
|213
|John Makdessi
|Lightweight
|56.5
|220
|216
|Li Jingliang
|Welterweight
|56
|220
|216
|Zak Cummings
|Welterweight
|56
|220
|400
|Katlyn Chookagian
|Women’s Flyweight
|56
|223
|304
|Sage Northcutt
|Welterweight
|55.5
|224
|219
|Nicco Montano
|Women’s Flyweight
|55
|225
|220
|Thomas Almeida
|Bantamweight
|54.5
|225
|326
|Alex Perez
|Flyweight
|54.5
|225
|205
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov
|Light Heavyweight
|54.5
|228
|222
|Yushin Okami
|Welterweight
|53.5
|229
|223
|Cody Stamann
|Bantamweight
|53
|229
|223
|Calvin Kattar
|Featherweight
|53
|229
|223
|Paul Craig
|Light Heavyweight
|53
|229
|223
|Jon Tuck
|Lightweight
|53
|229
|209
|Zak Ottow
|Welterweight
|53
|229
|223
|Drew Dober
|Welterweight
|53
|235
|338
|Montana De La Rosa
|Women’s Flyweight
|52.5
|235
|229
|Ketlen Vieira
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|52.5
|237
|230
|Magomed Mustafaev
|Lightweight
|52
|238
|283
|Ricardo Ramos
|Bantamweight
|51
|238
|231
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|51
|238
|231
|Polo Reyes
|Lightweight
|51
|238
|231
|Paige VanZant
|Women’s Flyweight
|51
|242
|155
|Stefan Struve
|Heavyweight
|50
|242
|235
|Hector Lombard
|Middleweight
|50
|244
|236
|Tyson Pedro
|Light Heavyweight
|49.5
|244
|236
|James Krause
|Lightweight
|49.5
|244
|236
|Tony Martin
|Welterweight
|49.5
|247
|221
|Kyung Ho Kang
|Bantamweight
|48
|247
|240
|Gilbert Melendez
|Featherweight
|48
|247
|391
|Aleksandar Rakic
|Light Heavyweight
|48
|250
|338
|Manny Bermudez
|Bantamweight
|47.5
|250
|241
|Song Yadong
|Bantamweight
|47.5
|250
|241
|Zabit Magomedsharipov
|Featherweight
|47.5
|250
|241
|Nik Lentz
|Lightweight
|47.5
|250
|241
|Trevin Giles
|Middleweight
|47.5
|250
|241
|Song Kenan
|Welterweight
|47.5
|250
|241
|Gillian Robertson
|Women’s Flyweight
|47.5
|257
|248
|Mitch Gagnon
|Bantamweight
|46.5
|258
|249
|Magnus Cedenblad
|Middleweight
|46
|258
|249
|Thiago Alves
|Welterweight
|46
|258
|249
|Michelle Waterson
|Women’s Strawweight
|46
|261
|254
|Tim Elliott
|Bantamweight
|43.5
|261
|254
|Alexandre Pantoja
|Flyweight
|43.5
|261
|254
|Ben Nguyen
|Flyweight
|43.5
|261
|254
|Felice Herrig
|Women’s Strawweight
|43.5
|265
|259
|Alexander Yakovlev
|Welterweight
|43
|266
|249
|Alex Caceres
|Featherweight
|42
|266
|263
|Makwan Amirkhani
|Featherweight
|42
|268
|421
|Rick Glenn
|Featherweight
|41.5
|269
|264
|Bobby Green
|Lightweight
|40.5
|270
|365
|Damir Hadzovic
|Lightweight
|40
|271
|265
|Jack Marshman
|Welterweight
|39.5
|272
|266
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|Bantamweight
|39
|273
|268
|Felipe Arantes
|Bantamweight
|38.5
|274
|269
|Matthew Lopez
|Bantamweight
|38
|274
|269
|Russell Doane
|Bantamweight
|38
|274
|269
|Eric Spicely
|Middleweight
|38
|274
|259
|Alex Morono
|Welterweight
|38
|274
|269
|Joanne Calderwood
|Women’s Flyweight
|38
|274
|259
|Tecia Torres
|Women’s Strawweight
|38
|280
|211
|Luis Henrique
|Heavyweight
|37.5
|280
|273
|Joseph Duffy
|Lightweight
|37.5
|282
|223
|Dennis Bermudez
|Featherweight
|36
|282
|278
|Shane Burgos
|Featherweight
|36
|282
|320
|Alessio Di Chirico
|Middleweight
|36
|285
|281
|Gleison Tibau
|Lightweight
|35
|285
|281
|Mike Pyle
|Welterweight
|35
|287
|266
|Matheus Nicolau
|Flyweight
|34.5
|287
|273
|Adam Wieczorek
|Heavyweight
|34.5
|287
|283
|Poliana Botelho
|Women’s Strawweight
|34.5
|290
|286
|Hyun Gyu Lim
|Welterweight
|34
|291
|287
|Gian Villante
|Light Heavyweight
|33.5
|291
|287
|Ryan Janes
|Middleweight
|33.5
|293
|290
|Chris Holdsworth
|Bantamweight
|32.5
|293
|247
|Cub Swanson
|Featherweight
|32.5
|293
|290
|Wilson Reis
|Flyweight
|32.5
|293
|283
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|Heavyweight
|32.5
|293
|304
|Drakkar Klose
|Lightweight
|32.5
|298
|294
|Frankie Saenz
|Bantamweight
|32
|298
|294
|Steve Bosse
|Light Heavyweight
|32
|298
|294
|Joaquim Silva
|Lightweight
|32
|298
|294
|Justin Gaethje
|Lightweight
|32
|298
|278
|Lando Vannata
|Lightweight
|32
|298
|294
|Joe Proctor
|Welterweight
|32
|298
|278
|Max Griffin
|Welterweight
|32
|305
|300
|Enrique Barzola
|Featherweight
|31.5
|305
|290
|Justin Willis
|Heavyweight
|31.5
|305
|300
|Dong Hyun Kim
|Lightweight
|31.5
|308
|304
|Tarec Saffiedine
|Welterweight
|31
|308
|277
|Alexis Davis
|Women’s Flyweight
|31
|310
|307
|Hector Sandoval
|Flyweight
|30.5
|310
|307
|George Sullivan
|Welterweight
|30.5
|312
|300
|Dmitriy Sosnovskiy
|Heavyweight
|30
|312
|310
|Jessica Eye
|Women’s Flyweight
|30
|314
|313
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|Bantamweight
|29.5
|314
|313
|Danny Henry
|Featherweight
|29.5
|314
|313
|Julio Arce
|Featherweight
|29.5
|314
|310
|Cyril Asker
|Heavyweight
|29.5
|314
|313
|Mackenzie Dern
|Women’s Strawweight
|29.5
|319
|287
|Damian Stasiak
|Bantamweight
|29
|319
|320
|Shinsho Anzai
|Welterweight
|29
|321
|323
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|Women’s Flyweight
|28.5
|322
|324
|Jimy Hettes
|Featherweight
|28
|322
|300
|Justin Ledet
|Light Heavyweight
|28
|322
|324
|Alex White
|Lightweight
|28
|325
|326
|Diego Rivas
|Bantamweight
|27.5
|325
|338
|Ricky Simon
|Bantamweight
|27.5
|325
|326
|Aleksandra Albu
|Women’s Strawweight
|27.5
|328
|329
|Humberto Bandenay
|Featherweight
|27
|328
|329
|Jake Collier
|Light Heavyweight
|27
|330
|310
|Brett Johns
|Bantamweight
|26.5
|330
|307
|Marc Diakiese
|Lightweight
|26.5
|330
|313
|Oskar Piechota
|Middleweight
|26.5
|330
|335
|Liz Carmouche
|Women’s Flyweight
|26.5
|330
|331
|Bethe Correia
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|26.5
|335
|332
|Luke Sanders
|Bantamweight
|26
|335
|332
|Sarah Moras
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|26
|335
|332
|Amanda Cooper
|Women’s Strawweight
|26
|338
|335
|Jared Cannonier
|Light Heavyweight
|25.5
|338
|335
|Scott Holtzman
|Lightweight
|25.5
|340
|338
|Nathaniel Wood
|Bantamweight
|25
|340
|338
|Petr Yan
|Bantamweight
|25
|340
|338
|Cory Sandhagen
|Featherweight
|25
|340
|338
|Dan Ige
|Featherweight
|25
|340
|338
|Jared Gordon
|Featherweight
|25
|340
|NR
|Raoni Barcelos
|Featherweight
|25
|340
|338
|Shane Young
|Featherweight
|25
|340
|480
|Mark De La Rosa
|Flyweight
|25
|340
|338
|Roberto Sanchez
|Flyweight
|25
|340
|313
|Chris De La Rocha
|Heavyweight
|25
|340
|NR
|Darko Stosic
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|340
|NR
|Luis Pena
|Lightweight
|25
|340
|480
|Devin Powell
|Lightweight
|25
|340
|338
|Charles Byrd
|Middleweight
|25
|340
|338
|Darren Stewart
|Middleweight
|25
|340
|338
|Markus Perez
|Middleweight
|25
|340
|338
|Geoff Neal
|Welterweight
|25
|340
|338
|Muslim Salikhov
|Welterweight
|25
|340
|480
|Roxanne Modafferi
|Women’s Flyweight
|25
|340
|338
|Aspen Ladd
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|25
|360
|369
|Jared Gordon
|Lightweight
|24.5
|361
|361
|Patrick Williams
|Bantamweight
|24
|361
|480
|Junior Albini
|Heavyweight
|24
|363
|320
|Justin Scoggins
|Flyweight
|23.5
|364
|363
|Gray Maynard
|Featherweight
|23
|364
|363
|Bojan Velickovic
|Welterweight
|23
|364
|413
|JJ Aldich
|Women’s Strawweight
|23
|367
|365
|Andre Soukhamthath
|Bantamweight
|22.5
|367
|365
|Ian Entwistle
|Bantamweight
|22.5
|367
|365
|Johnny Eduardo
|Bantamweight
|22.5
|367
|365
|Tom Duquesnoy
|Bantamweight
|22.5
|367
|338
|Jose Torres
|Flyweight
|22.5
|367
|365
|Joseph Morales
|Flyweight
|22.5
|367
|361
|Daniel Spitz
|Heavyweight
|22.5
|367
|338
|Marcelo Golm
|Heavyweight
|22.5
|367
|338
|Gokhan Saki
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|367
|365
|Jordan Rinaldi
|Lightweight
|22.5
|367
|365
|Teemu Packalen
|Lightweight
|22.5
|367
|338
|Julian Marquez
|Middleweight
|22.5
|367
|365
|Karl Roberson
|Middleweight
|22.5
|367
|365
|Antonio Braga Neto
|Welterweight
|22.5
|367
|365
|Luan Chagas
|Welterweight
|22.5
|367
|365
|Mara Romero Borella
|Women’s Flyweight
|22.5
|367
|338
|Rachael Ostovich
|Women’s Flyweight
|22.5
|367
|365
|Shana Dobson
|Women’s Flyweight
|22.5
|367
|365
|Maryna Moroz
|Women’s Strawweight
|22.5
|367
|338
|Polyana Viana
|Women’s Strawweight
|22.5
|387
|383
|Jordan Johnson
|Light Heavyweight
|22
|387
|383
|Andrew Holbrook
|Lightweight
|22
|387
|383
|Jessica Rose-Clark
|Women’s Flyweight
|22
|387
|383
|Lauren Murphy
|Women’s Flyweight
|22
|391
|365
|Chase Sherman
|Heavyweight
|21.5
|392
|388
|Teruto Ishihara
|Bantamweight
|21
|392
|388
|Patrick Cummins
|Light Heavyweight
|21
|392
|388
|Cortney Casey
|Women’s Strawweight
|21
|395
|365
|Martin Bravo
|Featherweight
|20
|395
|391
|Antonio Braga Neto
|Middleweight
|20
|395
|391
|Brad Scott
|Welterweight
|20
|398
|397
|Artem Lobov
|Featherweight
|19.5
|399
|398
|Matt Schnell
|Flyweight
|19
|399
|398
|Erik Koch
|Lightweight
|19
|401
|400
|Guido Cannetti
|Bantamweight
|18
|401
|400
|Marco Beltran
|Flyweight
|18
|401
|400
|Lyman Good
|Welterweight
|18
|401
|NR
|Bartosz Fabinski
|Welterweight
|18
|405
|391
|Alvaro Herrera
|Lightweight
|17.5
|405
|404
|Dominique Steele
|Welterweight
|17.5
|407
|405
|Josh Emmett
|Lightweight
|17
|407
|391
|Randa Markos
|Women’s Strawweight
|17
|409
|406
|Court McGee
|Welterweight
|16.5
|410
|407
|Devin Clark
|Light Heavyweight
|16
|410
|407
|Mizuto Hirota
|Lightweight
|16
|410
|407
|Marvin Vettori
|Middleweight
|16
|410
|407
|Angela Hill
|Women’s Strawweight
|16
|414
|411
|Henry Briones
|Bantamweight
|15
|415
|391
|Ross Pearson
|Lightweight
|14.5
|415
|413
|Lucie Pudilova
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|14.5
|415
|413
|Yan Xiaonan
|Women’s Strawweight
|14.5
|418
|417
|Jonathan Wilson
|Middleweight
|14
|418
|417
|Trevor Smith
|Middleweight
|14
|418
|417
|Luke Jumeau
|Welterweight
|14
|418
|417
|Ji Yeon Kim
|Women’s Flyweight
|14
|422
|426
|Nina Ansaroff
|Women’s Strawweight
|13.5
|423
|413
|Nick Hein
|Lightweight
|12.5
|424
|422
|Kyle Bochniak
|Featherweight
|11.5
|424
|422
|Andrew Sanchez
|Middleweight
|11.5
|426
|480
|Nasrat Haqparast
|Lightweight
|10
|426
|424
|Lauren Mueller
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|426
|424
|Sijara Eubanks
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|429
|426
|Sean O’Malley
|Bantamweight
|9.5
|429
|426
|Rolando Dy
|Featherweight
|9.5
|429
|426
|Juliana Lima
|Women’s Strawweight
|9.5
|432
|431
|Magomed Bibulatov
|Flyweight
|9
|432
|431
|Adam Milstead
|Light Heavyweight
|9
|432
|431
|Jason Gonzalez
|Lightweight
|9
|432
|431
|Sultan Aliev
|Welterweight
|9
|432
|431
|Lina Lansberg
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|9
|437
|365
|Mark Godbeer
|Heavyweight
|8.5
|438
|439
|Charles Rosa
|Featherweight
|8
|438
|439
|Marcel Fortuna
|Light Heavyweight
|8
|438
|439
|Marcelo Guimaraes
|Middleweight
|8
|438
|431
|Emil Meek
|Welterweight
|8
|438
|439
|Alex Chambers
|Women’s Strawweight
|8
|443
|437
|Danielle Taylor
|Women’s Strawweight
|7.5
|443
|443
|Justine Kish
|Women’s Strawweight
|7.5
|445
|444
|Nico Musoke
|Welterweight
|7
|446
|445
|Benito Lopez
|Bantamweight
|5
|446
|NR
|Liu Pingyuan
|Bantamweight
|5
|446
|NR
|Brad Katona
|Featherweight
|5
|446
|NR
|Bryce Mitchell
|Featherweight
|5
|446
|480
|Steven Peterson
|Featherweight
|5
|446
|445
|Wang Guan
|Featherweight
|5
|446
|480
|Hakeem Dawodu
|Featherweight
|5
|446
|480
|Sheymon Moraes
|Featherweight
|5
|446
|NR
|Nad Narimani
|Featherweight
|5
|446
|NR
|Said Nurmagomedov
|Flyweight
|5
|446
|445
|Abdul-Kerim Edilov
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|446
|NR
|John Gunther
|Lightweight
|5
|446
|NR
|Mike Trizano
|Lightweight
|5
|446
|NR
|Abu Azaitar
|Middleweight
|5
|446
|445
|Carlo Pedersoli Jr
|Welterweight
|5
|446
|445
|Mike Jackson
|Welterweight
|5
|446
|445
|Sheldon Westcott
|Welterweight
|5
|446
|445
|Andrea Lee
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|446
|445
|Irene Aldana
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|5
|446
|480
|Emily Whitmire
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|446
|480
|Jessica Aguilar
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|446
|445
|Nadia Kassem
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|446
|NR
|Zhang Weili
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|469
|454
|Aiemann Zahabi
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|469
|454
|Brandon Davis
|Featherweight
|4.5
|469
|454
|Gavin Tucker
|Featherweight
|4.5
|469
|454
|Mads Burnell
|Featherweight
|4.5
|469
|454
|Eric Shelton
|Flyweight
|4.5
|469
|454
|Naoki Inoue
|Flyweight
|4.5
|469
|387
|Arjan Singh Bhullar
|Heavyweight
|4.5
|469
|454
|Darrell Horcher
|Lightweight
|4.5
|469
|454
|Felipe Silva
|Lightweight
|4.5
|469
|454
|Thibault Gouti
|Lightweight
|4.5
|469
|454
|Frank Camacho
|Welterweight
|4.5
|469
|454
|Jessin Ayari
|Welterweight
|4.5
|469
|454
|Nathan Coy
|Welterweight
|4.5
|469
|454
|Gina Mazany
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|4.5
|469
|454
|Syuri Kondo
|Women’s Strawweight
|4.5
|484
|454
|Davey Grant
|Bantamweight
|4
|484
|471
|Jarred Brooks
|Flyweight
|4
|484
|471
|Joby Sanchez
|Flyweight
|4
|484
|471
|Josh Stansbury
|Light Heavyweight
|4
|484
|471
|Daichi Abe
|Welterweight
|4
|484
|471
|Alexa Grasso
|Women’s Strawweight
|4
|484
|454
|Jamie Moyle
|Women’s Strawweight
|4
|491
|476
|Albert Morales
|Bantamweight
|3.5
|491
|476
|Jenel Lausa
|Flyweight
|3.5
|493
|478
|Dhiego Lima
|Welterweight
|3
|494
|479
|Josh Burkman
|Welterweight
|2.5
|495
|480
|Kwan Ho Kwak
|Bantamweight
|0
|495
|480
|Merab Dvalishvili
|Bantamweight
|0
|495
|480
|Terrion Ware
|Bantamweight
|0
|495
|480
|Wuliji Buren
|Bantamweight
|0
|495
|NR
|Montel Jackson
|Bantamweight
|0
|495
|480
|Austin Arnett
|Featherweight
|0
|495
|480
|B.J. Penn
|Featherweight
|0
|495
|480
|Bharat Kandare
|Featherweight
|0
|495
|480
|Daniel Teymur
|Featherweight
|0
|495
|NR
|Jay Cucciniello
|Featherweight
|0
|495
|NR
|Kurt Holobaugh
|Featherweight
|0
|495
|480
|Matt Bessette
|Featherweight
|0
|495
|480
|Mike Santiago
|Featherweight
|0
|495
|NR
|Tyler Diamond
|Featherweight
|0
|495
|NR
|Khalid Taha
|Featherweight
|0
|495
|NR
|Matt Sayles
|Featherweight
|0
|495
|480
|Ashkan Mokhtarian
|Flyweight
|0
|495
|NR
|Elias Garcia
|Flyweight
|0
|495
|437
|Allen Crowder
|Heavyweight
|0
|495
|454
|Damian Grabowski
|Heavyweight
|0
|495
|480
|Dmitrii Smolyakov
|Heavyweight
|0
|495
|480
|Hu Yaozong
|Heavyweight
|0
|495
|480
|Jarjis Danho
|Heavyweight
|0
|495
|480
|Rashad Coulter
|Heavyweight
|0
|495
|480
|Blagoy Ivanov
|Heavyweight
|0
|495
|480
|Bojan Mihajlovic
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|495
|480
|Cody Bochnovic
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|495
|480
|Magomed Ankalaev
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|495
|480
|Marcin Prachnio
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|495
|480
|Mike Rodriguez
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|495
|480
|Saparbek Safarov
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|495
|NR
|Alan Zuniga
|Lightweight
|0
|495
|480
|Alex Reyes
|Lightweight
|0
|495
|480
|Claudio Puelles
|Lightweight
|0
|495
|480
|Dan Moret
|Lightweight
|0
|495
|NR
|Joe Giannetti
|Lightweight
|0
|495
|480
|Matt Frevola
|Lightweight
|0
|495
|480
|John Phillips
|Middleweight
|0
|495
|480
|Keith Berish
|Middleweight
|0
|495
|480
|Rob Wilkinson
|Middleweight
|0
|495
|480
|Tim Williams
|Middleweight
|0
|495
|NR
|Kevin Holland
|Middleweight
|0
|495
|480
|Brian Camozzi
|Welterweight
|0
|495
|480
|Chance Rencountre
|Welterweight
|0
|495
|480
|CM Punk
|Welterweight
|0
|495
|480
|Craig White
|Welterweight
|0
|495
|480
|Hector Aldana
|Welterweight
|0
|495
|480
|Oliver Enkamp
|Welterweight
|0
|495
|480
|Ricky Rainey
|Welterweight
|0
|495
|480
|Sabah Homasi
|Welterweight
|0
|495
|480
|Salim Touahri
|Welterweight
|0
|495
|NR
|David Zawada
|Welterweight
|0
|495
|480
|Barb Honchak
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|495
|NR
|Jennifer Maia
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|495
|480
|Kalindra Faria
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|495
|480
|Melinda Fabian
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|495
|480
|Molly McCann
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|495
|480
|Priscila Cachoeira
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|495
|480
|Veronica Macedo
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|495
|480
|Megan Anderson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|495
|480
|Talita Bernardo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|495
|480
|Tonya Evinger
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|495
|480
|Veronica Macedo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|495
|480
|Wu Yanan
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|495
|480
|Yana Kunitskaya
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmweight
|0
|495
|480
|Ashley Yoder
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|495
|480
|Chan-Mi Jeon
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|495
|480
|Jodie Esquibel
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|495
|480
|Maia Stevenson
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
Check back Monday for our Non-UFC fighter rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Comments