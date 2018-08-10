Watch: Bronny James is throwing down acrobatic dunks with ease

It was only a little over a week ago that LeBron James Jr. officially threw down his first ever dunk.

Now it appears that he has already reached a whole new level.

That right there is a grown man’s dunk from a player whose athleticism is beginning to catch up to his rather elite skill and innate feel for the game.

The rising eighth-grader just announced that he will attend Crossroads School starting this fall, but he will not be eligible to play for the basketball program until fall of 2019.

For now, the 13-year-old will continue to focus on his development as he prepares to begin his own professional basketball journey.