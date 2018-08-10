WATCH: Harlem Globetrotters hit crazy trick shot from a plane

Do the Harlem Globetrotters surprise you at this point?

Outside of the hard competition of the NBA grind, basketball is entertainment at its core. No group entertains with a basketball better than the Harlem Globetrotters. The Trotters’ star Bull Bullard strapped into a plane in New Jersey and took aim at the basket while flying over 70 miles per hour.

The Harlem Globetrotters are taking a page out of the book of Dude Perfect, and putting the heat on them here. This isn’t the first time Bullard has shocked spectators. The 6-foot-4 Globetrotter came close to serious injury while dunking a regular hoop back in 2013, when the entire backboard collapsed and shattered on top of him.