Watch: Paul Pogba scores first goal of 2018-19 EPL season just minutes into match

It’s been quite the year for Paul Pogba.

Pogba and his France teammates celebrated big-time after winning the 2018 World Cup, the most prestigious title in the soccer world.

And, now that the partying has finally died down a bit, Pogba had to focus on the task at hand — helping Manchester United return to its elite form, which soccer fans are used to seeing.

He wasted no time doing that, either.

Man U squared off against Leicester City in the first match of the 2018-19 English Premier League season on Friday, and there was action right out of the gate. Leicester were whistled for a hand ball in the box, which was questionable at best, in just the second minute of the match.

Pogba came up to take the penalty, and he banged it home with ease.

World Cup champion Paul Pogba scores the first goal of the EPL season (📹:@NBCSportsSoccer) pic.twitter.com/d2GLCNEdkO — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) August 10, 2018

It’s probably not a good omen for the first goal of the season to be a penalty kick, but it is what it is.