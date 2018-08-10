Wiz Khalifa addresses possibility of MMA fight in future

Rap mogul Wiz Khalifa is known for two things: rocking the mic, and his affinity for cannabis. But he apparently wants to be much more than that.

Khalifa recently revealed that he’s been working out at Unbreakable in Los Angeles, doing a variety of intense workouts and training with former MMA legends, in an exclusive interview with Bleacher Report.

Once weighing only 140 pounds, Khalifa revealed that he’s gained 35 pounds (which sounds like a bit of an overstatement), with the reason for that being he’s tired of being skinny. He also explained what got him into MMA in the first place.

“Getting your ass whooped (laughs),” he said. “You get your ass whooped, and you don’t want to do it no more. That’s what it was.”

Khalifa then explained what a normal day of training for him entails, specifically what his schedule looks like.

“I wake up in the morning, eat some food. I’d go to Unbreakable around like noon because I’m an afternoon worker. I’d stay there for about two to three hours. Then get a shake and eat. I’d go home and smoke some weed, hit the studio, be awesome.”

There have been rumors about him participating in a MMA fight in the future, and although Wiz didn’t rule it out, he did make it clear that he’s a lot more focused on his rap career right now.