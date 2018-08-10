Yankees Excited About Players Weekend, Nicknames Revealed

Players Weekend is approaching again, and the Yankees nicknames have been revealed.

So which of the Yankees dressed in the colorful uniforms will have the best nickname draped across his shoulder on August 24-26? You be the “Judge!”

Some of the more notable Yankees nicknames reportedly include: Miguel Andujar (PAPA), Dellin Betances (EL ACIDO), Greg Bird (BIRD), Clint Frazier (EL ROJO), Sonny Gray (PICKLES), Didi Gregorius (THE KNIGHT). Chad Green (GREENY), Aaron Hicks (HICKSIE), ), David Robertson (D-ROB), CC Sabathia (DUB), Gary Sanchez (KRAKEN), Luis Severino (SEVY), Gleyber Torres (GT), Masahiro Tanaka (TANAKA TIME) and Giancarlo Stanton (G)!

Commissioner Rob Manfred is excited about Players Weekend, according to MLB.com., “We were extraordinarily pleased that the first Players’ Weekend gave fans greater insight into the players, their stories and their paths to the Major Leagues. By highlighting their positive influences, Players’ Weekend showcased the significance of youth baseball and its role in the development of Major Leaguers. We look forward to the event returning and continuing to bring fans closer to the greatest baseball players in the world.”

MLB.com will auction game-worn jerseys. Tony Clark, Executive Director of the MLBPA sees the weekend as a bonding opportunity. “Players envisioned Players’ Weekend as a way to express themselves and connect with fans in a fun and more personal way. And the opportunity for players to honor those who first stirred their passions for baseball at a grassroots level helps reinforce the way our game is handed down from generation to generation.”

So get your jersey and show your support for your favorite Yankee!