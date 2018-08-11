Lakers troll Celtics in schedule release highlights video

The Lakers and Celtics have one of the longest-standing rivalries in all of sports, as the two have had some epic showdowns in the NBA Finals over the years.

The two teams have won more titles than any other NBA franchise, with 21 and 31 (if Minneapolis is included), respectively.

And to add some fuel to the rivalry, the Lakers took a shot at the Celtics in a video that highlighted some of the biggest games on the 2018-19 schedule. The Lakers and Celtics are set to battle it out on March 9, and for that game, Los Angeles showed Boston’s logo taped on a trash can.

6 can't miss games on the Lakers schedule, presented by @Delta. pic.twitter.com/knUPGSdLGI — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 10, 2018

Zing!