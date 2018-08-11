Look: Donovan Mitchell gifts young cancer patient new shoes

Jazz rookie sensation Donovan Mitchell was great on the court this season, but what he did away from the hardwood recently was even better, and you need to check it out.

Mitchell, who finished second in the NBA Rookie of the Year Award voting, and put up quite a fight about it, as he believed Ben Simmons shouldn’t have qualified for the honor, did something that brought joy to a young fan.

A young Jazz fan, Maya, has been battling cancer, and Mitchell hooked her up with new shoes — which put a smile on her face.

Donovan hooked my cousin up with some shoes. She was just diagnosed with cancer. This guy is too good to be true. pic.twitter.com/lZi1QhzLiL — Jazz6thMan (@Jazz6thman) August 11, 2018

What a great gesture.