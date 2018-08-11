Look: Yao Ming looks like a giant standing alongside Kevin Love, Lauri Markkanen

It’s no secret that former NBA star Yao Ming is quite a large man.

Yao stands seven-foot-six, and weighs over 300 pounds, so he can make some of the NBA’s big men look small in comparison.

That was the case recently, when Yao hung out with Kevin Love and Lauri Markkanen in China. He towered over both of them, which, when you sit down and think about it, is pretty hard to do.

Yao. 🇨🇳 @nikebasketball A post shared by @ kevinlove on Aug 10, 2018 at 5:08am PDT

They’re not the only ones to have their height minimized, though, as Yao even made fellow seven-footer Shaquille O’Neal look like just a regular guy when they hung out last year.

We’re willing to bet Yao eats pretty well, given his size.