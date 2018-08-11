Randy Orton Could Be In Some Major Heat With WWE Over Past Allegation

Pro wrestlers certainly know that just because something is done in the past, does not mean that it can not haunt you in the future. Now, Randy Orton looks to be the newest name on that list.

According to Reddit user CarterVoorhes31, MLW owner and former WWE writer Court Bauer was recalling his experiencing working for the company during a podcast episode in 2012. Apparently, Bauer stated that Orton would pull out his private part, touch it, and request to shake the hand of a new writer.

If the new writer did not shake Orton’s hand, he would then proceed to guilt-trip the person, stating that he was “big-leaguing” Orton and stating that the person was “too good” to shake his hand.

Since Orton was known to be a bit of a loose cannon during that time, Bauer did not know whether he was just ribbing, or if he was serious. Regardless, it was an unpleasant experience to the new writers, as well as the people around them.

Bauer also recalled a time where he was about to become a victim of Orton’s initiation, but was saved when Stephanie McMahon walked in the same area where he was being cornered. Orton immediately redressed and walked away from the scene.

Wrestling News reached out to WWE about the matter, and they stated that the allegation is being looked into.

With over 16 years in the WWE, this would certainly be a very odd way for Orton to end his tenure with the company. One thing that Orton could possibly use is that he is no longer the person he used to be, as people in the wrestling business have stated that he has settled down from his old ways.

However, with WWE being so focused on public relations, this could be something that leads Orton into an unfavorable spot with the company.