Rory McIlroy's awful tee shot clanks off scoreboard (Video)

It’s safe to say that Rory McIlRoy’s performance at the PGA Championship hasn’t been one that he’d like to remember this year.

McIlroy finished Saturday’s action near the bottom of the leaderboard, tied for 43rd, with a -2. And he got off on the wrong foot early, never really being able to climb out of that hole.

Round 3 at Bellerive Country Club didn’t go well for McIlRoy, who shanked a tee shot so bad that it clanked off the scoreboard.

Rory McIlroy shanked a shot so bad on the driving range it hit the video board. #PGAChampionship pic.twitter.com/LUvzu5lj9f — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) August 11, 2018

Judging by his reaction, McIlroy was clearly frustrated about the bad shot, and who can blame him? He expects to win every time he steps foot on the golf course, given his skill set, and what he’s accomplished in the past.