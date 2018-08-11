Watch: Chris Thompson tears up, gets emotional reacting to Derrius Guice injury

Fans, analysts and players have all been weighing in about Redskins rookie running back Derrius Guice’s brutal knee injury, which came after just his sixth career rush in Thursday’s preseason game against the Patriots.

There was a lot of hope for the LSU product, who once backed up Leonard Fournette, as he was in position to win the starting job, and had the potential to be the Redskins’ bell cow.

Fellow running back Chris Thompson was asked about Guice’s injury at training camp on Saturday, and he didn’t hold back about how he felt, shedding a few tears in the process.

Chris Thompson tried to hold back tears when it came to talking about Derrius Guice. But he just couldn't. pic.twitter.com/fBk2crbaIk — NBC Sports Redskins (@NBCSRedskins) August 11, 2018

It’s a brutal business, and Thompson knows that.