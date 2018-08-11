Watch: Isaiah Thomas calls Cleveland a 's---thole' in epic rant

There was a time when Isaiah Thomas was on track to receive a $100+ million deal, just one year ago, but his stock has plummeted big-time.

Thomas signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Kings not too long ago, and he’s continued to be active on social media, probably attempting to remain relevant in the eyes of fans.

What he said on Saturday certainly drew plenty of reactions, but not in a good way. Thomas called Cleveland a “s–thole.” Here’s what he had to say:

“Sac, L.A. and Boston was all love. Phoenix was cool, Cleveland was a s–thole. I see why ‘Bron left. I see why ‘Bron left. Again.”

Isaiah Thomas is a HUGE fan of Cleveland @MickstapeShow pic.twitter.com/MFaubdjMNu — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 12, 2018

Yeesh.