Watch: Tiger Woods gives signature fist pump before even sinking putt

Tiger Woods had no problem showing some emotion at the PGA Championship on Saturday.

Woods, who got off to an awful start on the first day of the tournament, rebounded with a solid showing on Friday, and he took some of that momentum into the weekend.

He fired up fans after draining a putt for par on the 10th hole, playing to the crowd by doing one of his signature fist pumps. The best part about it is he did the gesture to celebrate the putt before the ball even went down.

Woods is always entertaining when he’s on his game.