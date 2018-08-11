Weekend Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Saturday, August 11

Australian Rules Football

Round 21

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Adelaide Crows — Fox Soccer Plus, 5 a.m.

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Basketball

Jr. NBA World Championship, ESPN Wide of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World Resort, Kissimmee, FL

Boys Bracket: U.S. Semifinals

Southeast (Atlanta, GA) vs. Northeast (Westchester, NY) — Fox, 1 p.m.

Central (Lenexa, KS) vs. South (Dallas, TX — Fox, 2:15 p.m.

Girls Bracket

International Championship — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

U.S. Championship — Fox, 4:45 p.m.

Boys Bracket

International Championship — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

U.S. Championship — Fox, 8:45 p.m.

CFL

Week 9

Montreal Alouettes at Ottawa Redblacks — TSN1/TSN3/TSN5/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

College Basketball

Exhibition

Kentucky vs. Mega Bemax — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Cycling

Tour of Utah

Stage 5: Canyons Village to Snowbird Resort — FS2, 4 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 1

Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur — NBCSN/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Huddersfield Town vs. Chelsea — NBCSN/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Cardiff City — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Fulham vs. Crystal Palace — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Everton — NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Mornings live from Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England, United Kingdon, 6:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live from Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England, United Kingdom— NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live from Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England, United Kingdom — NBCSN, noon

Goal Zone live from Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England, United Kingdom— NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Championship, Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis, MO

2nd Round — TNT, 8 a.m.

3rd Round — TNT, conclusion of 2nd Round

3rd Round — CBS, 2 p.m.

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Major Champions Invitational-Today’s the Day — CBS, 1 p.m.

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Championship Clubhouse Report — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Women’s Amateur, The Golf Club of Tennessee, Kingston Springs, TN

Semifinals — FS2, 10 a.m.

Hockey

Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Bronze Medal Game — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Gold Medal Game — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Fourstardave Handicap and Adirondack Stakes — FS2, 5:30 p.m.

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, Arlington Park, Arlington Heights, IL

Arlington Million and Beverly D. Stakes — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Ligue 1

FC Nantes vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports, 10:55 a.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 10:30 a.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Baltimore — NESN/MASN2, 1 p.m.

Texas at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Fox Sports Southwest/YES, 1 p.m.

Tampa at Toronto — Fox Sports Sun/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Detroit, 5:30 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore — NESN/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox — STO/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Houston — Root Sports/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Anaheim — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports West, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Washington at Chicago Cubs — FS1/MASN/WLS, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta — FS1, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Miami — WPIX/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado — Spectrum SportsNet LA/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports San Diego, 8:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Pittsburgh at San Francisco — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Interleague

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

Week 24

Columbus vs. Houston — WOIO/Spectrum SportsNet Ohio/KUBE, 7:30 p.m.

New England vs. Philadelphia — NBC Sports Boston/WPHL, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago vs. New York Red Bulls — ESPN+ (Chicago only)/MSG Network, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado vs. San Jose — Altitude/NBC Sports California Plus, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. Montreal — KMYU/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota — Spectrum SportsNet/Fox Sports North, 10:30 p.m.

LAFC vs. Sporting KC — YouTube TV (LA only)/UniMás/Fox Sports Kansas City Plus, 10:30 p.m.

Portland vs. Vancouver — Root Sports/TSN1/TSN4, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Michigan 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI

Practice — CNBC, 8:30 a.m.

Final Practice — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Michigan 200, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI

Qualifying — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Race — FS1, 1 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Michigan — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Xfinity Series

Mid-Ohio Challenge, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, OH

Qualifying — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 11:30 a.m.

Race — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Week 1

Minnesota at Denver — NFL Network/KMSP/KTVD, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona — KABC/KPNX, 10 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 8:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Best of the Week —. NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Super Lig

Fenerbahçe vs. Bursapor — beIN Sports, 2:40 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

International Champions Cup

Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

Atlético Madrid vs. Internazionale Milano — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

NWSL

Utah Royals vs. Washington Spirit — Lifetime, 3:30 p.m.

Sky Blue FC vs. Houston Dash — NWSLSoccer.com, 7 p.m.

Orlando Pride vs. Portland Pride — NWSLSoccer.com, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming

Pan Pacific Championships, Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Tokyo, Japan

Day 3 — Olympic Channel, 5:30 a.m.

Highlights — NBC, 4 p.m.

Tennis

ATP Tour/U.S. Open Series

Rogers Cup, Aviva Centre, York University, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Doubles Semifinal #1 — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Semifinal #1 — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Doubles Semifinal #2 — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Semifinal #2 — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 9:30 p.m.

WTA Tour/U.S. Open Series

Rogers Cup, Stade IGA, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Semifinal #1 — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Semifinal #2 — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

WNBA

Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

Sunday, August 12

Cycling

Tour of Utah

Stage 6: Park City (conclusion) — FS2, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 1

Liverpool vs. West Ham United — NBCSN/Telemundo, 8:25 a.m.

Southampton vs. Burnley — NBC Sports Gold, 8:30 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Manchester City — NBCSN/Telemundo, 10:55 a.m.

Match of the Day I — NBCSN, 1 a.m.

Premier League Mornings live from Emirates Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live from Emirates Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom — NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m.

Goal Zone live from Emirates Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Match of the Day II — NBCSN, midnight

German Supercup

Eintract Frankfurt vs. Bayern München — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Championship, Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis, MO

Final Round — TNT, 11 a.m.

Final Round — CBS, 2 p.m.

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Tiger and Rocco — FS1, 5 p.m.

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Championship Clubhouse Report — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Women’s Amateur, The Golf Club of Tennessee, Kingston Springs, TN

Championship Match — FS1, 2 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Special — FS2, 4:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Amiens SC — beIN Sports, 8:55 a.m.

Bordeaux vs. RC Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports, 10:55 a.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. SM Caen — beIN Sports, 2:55 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Baltimore — NESN/MASN2, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto — Fox Sports Sun/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Texas at New York Yankees — Fox Sports Southwest/YES, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox — STO/WGN, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Houston — TBS/Root Sports/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.

Oakland at Anaheim — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports West, 4 p.m.

National League

Arizona at Cincinnati — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Ohio, 1 p.m.

New York Mets at Miami — WPIX/Fox Sports Florida, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports South, 1:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado — Spectrum SportsNet LA/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 2 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego — NBC Sports Philadlephia/Fox Sports San Diego, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh at NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Interleague

St. Louis at Kansas City — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS

Week 24

Toronto FC vs. New York City FC — ESPN/TSN4, 4 p.m.

D.C. United vs. Orlando — FS1/TSN4, 8 p.m.

Seattle vs. FC Dallas — FS1/TSN4, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Michigan 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI

Race — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Michigan — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Post Race Show — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Victory Lap — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Soccer

FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup

Group B, Stade de Marville, Saint-Malo, France

England vs. Mexico — FS1, 7:20 a.m./Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Group B, Stade Guy-Piriou, Concarneau, France

Brazil vs. Democratic Republic of Korea — FS2, 7:20 a.m.

Group A, Stade de Marville, Saint-Malo, France

Netherlands vs. France — FS2, 10:20 a.m.

Group A, Stade Guy-Piriou, Concarneau, France

Ghana vs. New Zealand — Fox Soccer Plus, 10:20 a.m.

Turkish Super Lig

Istanbul Basaksehir FK vs. Trabzonspor — beIN Sports, 12:55 p.m.

Swimming

Pan Pacific Championships, Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Tokyo, Japan

Day 4 — Olympic Channel, 5 a.m.

Highlights — NBC, 4 p.m.

Tennis

ATP Tour/U.S. Open Series

Rogers Cup, Aviva Centre, York University, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Final — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

WTA Tour/U.S. Open Series

Rogers Cup, Stade IGA, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Final — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

ATP Tour/U.S. Open Series

Western & Southern Open, Linder Family Tennis Center, Mason, OH

Qualifying — Tennis Channel, 3:30 p.m.

WNBA

Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Sparks at Phoenix Mercury — ESPN2, 7 p.m.