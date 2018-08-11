Weekend Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern
Saturday, August 11
Australian Rules Football
Round 21
Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Adelaide Crows — Fox Soccer Plus, 5 a.m.
North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.
Basketball
Jr. NBA World Championship, ESPN Wide of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World Resort, Kissimmee, FL
Boys Bracket: U.S. Semifinals
Southeast (Atlanta, GA) vs. Northeast (Westchester, NY) — Fox, 1 p.m.
Central (Lenexa, KS) vs. South (Dallas, TX — Fox, 2:15 p.m.
Girls Bracket
International Championship — Fox, 3:30 p.m.
U.S. Championship — Fox, 4:45 p.m.
Boys Bracket
International Championship — Fox, 7:30 p.m.
U.S. Championship — Fox, 8:45 p.m.
CFL
Week 9
Montreal Alouettes at Ottawa Redblacks — TSN1/TSN3/TSN5/ESPN+, 8 p.m.
College Basketball
Exhibition
Kentucky vs. Mega Bemax — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
Cycling
Tour of Utah
Stage 5: Canyons Village to Snowbird Resort — FS2, 4 p.m.
English Premier League
Matchweek 1
Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur — NBCSN/Universo, 7:25 a.m.
Huddersfield Town vs. Chelsea — NBCSN/Universo, 9:55 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Cardiff City — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Crystal Palace — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — NBC Sports Gold, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Everton — NBC, 12:30 p.m.
Premier League Mornings live from Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England, United Kingdon, 6:30 a.m.
La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.
Premier League Live from Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England, United Kingdom— NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.
La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.
Premier League Live from Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England, United Kingdom — NBCSN, noon
Goal Zone live from Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England, United Kingdom— NBC, 2:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Championship, Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis, MO
2nd Round — TNT, 8 a.m.
3rd Round — TNT, conclusion of 2nd Round
3rd Round — CBS, 2 p.m.
Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.
Major Champions Invitational-Today’s the Day — CBS, 1 p.m.
Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
PGA Championship Clubhouse Report — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
USGA
U.S. Women’s Amateur, The Golf Club of Tennessee, Kingston Springs, TN
Semifinals — FS2, 10 a.m.
Hockey
Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Bronze Medal Game — NHL Network, 5 p.m.
Gold Medal Game — NHL Network, 9 p.m.
Horse Racing
Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY
Fourstardave Handicap and Adirondack Stakes — FS2, 5:30 p.m.
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, Arlington Park, Arlington Heights, IL
Arlington Million and Beverly D. Stakes — NBCSN, 6 p.m.
Ligue 1
FC Nantes vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports, 10:55 a.m.
The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 10:30 a.m.
MLB
American League
Boston at Baltimore — NESN/MASN2, 1 p.m.
Texas at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Fox Sports Southwest/YES, 1 p.m.
Tampa at Toronto — Fox Sports Sun/Sportsnet, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Detroit, 5:30 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore — NESN/MASN2, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox — STO/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Houston — Root Sports/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Anaheim — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports West, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)
National League
Washington at Chicago Cubs — FS1/MASN/WLS, 4 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta — FS1, 7 p.m.
New York Mets at Miami — WPIX/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado — Spectrum SportsNet LA/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports San Diego, 8:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)
Pittsburgh at San Francisco — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9 p.m.
Interleague
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.
MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight
MLS
Week 24
Columbus vs. Houston — WOIO/Spectrum SportsNet Ohio/KUBE, 7:30 p.m.
New England vs. Philadelphia — NBC Sports Boston/WPHL, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago vs. New York Red Bulls — ESPN+ (Chicago only)/MSG Network, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado vs. San Jose — Altitude/NBC Sports California Plus, 9 p.m.
Real Salt Lake vs. Montreal — KMYU/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.
LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota — Spectrum SportsNet/Fox Sports North, 10:30 p.m.
LAFC vs. Sporting KC — YouTube TV (LA only)/UniMás/Fox Sports Kansas City Plus, 10:30 p.m.
Portland vs. Vancouver — Root Sports/TSN1/TSN4, 11 p.m.
NASCAR
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Michigan 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI
Practice — CNBC, 8:30 a.m.
Final Practice — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
Michigan 200, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI
Qualifying — FS1, 9:30 a.m.
Race — FS1, 1 p.m.
NASCAR RaceDay: Michigan — FS1, 12:30 p.m.
Xfinity Series
Mid-Ohio Challenge, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, OH
Qualifying — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 11:30 a.m.
Race — NBCSN, 3 p.m.
Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.
NFL Preseason
Week 1
Minnesota at Denver — NFL Network/KMSP/KTVD, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona — KABC/KPNX, 10 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 8:30 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight: Best of the Week —. NHL Network, 8 p.m.
Soccer
Turkish Super Lig
Fenerbahçe vs. Bursapor — beIN Sports, 2:40 p.m.
The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.
The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.
International Champions Cup
Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain
Atlético Madrid vs. Internazionale Milano — ESPNews, 3 p.m.
NWSL
Utah Royals vs. Washington Spirit — Lifetime, 3:30 p.m.
Sky Blue FC vs. Houston Dash — NWSLSoccer.com, 7 p.m.
Orlando Pride vs. Portland Pride — NWSLSoccer.com, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming
Pan Pacific Championships, Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Tokyo, Japan
Day 3 — Olympic Channel, 5:30 a.m.
Highlights — NBC, 4 p.m.
Tennis
ATP Tour/U.S. Open Series
Rogers Cup, Aviva Centre, York University, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Doubles Semifinal #1 — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.
Semifinal #1 — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Doubles Semifinal #2 — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.
Semifinal #2 — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 9:30 p.m.
WTA Tour/U.S. Open Series
Rogers Cup, Stade IGA, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Semifinal #1 — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Semifinal #2 — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
WNBA
Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream — NBA TV, 2 p.m.
Sunday, August 12
Cycling
Tour of Utah
Stage 6: Park City (conclusion) — FS2, 7 p.m.
English Premier League
Matchweek 1
Liverpool vs. West Ham United — NBCSN/Telemundo, 8:25 a.m.
Southampton vs. Burnley — NBC Sports Gold, 8:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Manchester City — NBCSN/Telemundo, 10:55 a.m.
Match of the Day I — NBCSN, 1 a.m.
Premier League Mornings live from Emirates Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.
La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8 a.m.
Premier League Live from Emirates Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom — NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.
La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m.
Goal Zone live from Emirates Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom — NBCSN, 1 p.m.
Match of the Day II — NBCSN, midnight
German Supercup
Eintract Frankfurt vs. Bayern München — FS2, 2:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Championship, Bellerive Country Club, St. Louis, MO
Final Round — TNT, 11 a.m.
Final Round — CBS, 2 p.m.
Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.
Tiger and Rocco — FS1, 5 p.m.
Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
PGA Championship Clubhouse Report — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
USGA
U.S. Women’s Amateur, The Golf Club of Tennessee, Kingston Springs, TN
Championship Match — FS1, 2 p.m.
Horse Racing
Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratoga Special — FS2, 4:30 p.m.
Ligue 1
Olympique Lyonnais vs. Amiens SC — beIN Sports, 8:55 a.m.
Bordeaux vs. RC Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports, 10:55 a.m.
Paris Saint-Germain vs. SM Caen — beIN Sports, 2:55 p.m.
The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.
MLB
American League
Boston at Baltimore — NESN/MASN2, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto — Fox Sports Sun/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.
Texas at New York Yankees — Fox Sports Southwest/YES, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox — STO/WGN, 2 p.m.
Seattle at Houston — TBS/Root Sports/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.
Oakland at Anaheim — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports West, 4 p.m.
National League
Arizona at Cincinnati — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Ohio, 1 p.m.
New York Mets at Miami — WPIX/Fox Sports Florida, 1 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports South, 1:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado — Spectrum SportsNet LA/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 2 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego — NBC Sports Philadlephia/Fox Sports San Diego, 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh at NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs — ESPN, 8 p.m.
Interleague
St. Louis at Kansas City — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.
Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.
MLS
Week 24
Toronto FC vs. New York City FC — ESPN/TSN4, 4 p.m.
D.C. United vs. Orlando — FS1/TSN4, 8 p.m.
Seattle vs. FC Dallas — FS1/TSN4, 10 p.m.
NASCAR
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Michigan 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI
Race — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.
NASCAR RaceDay: Michigan — FS1, 12:30 p.m.
NASCAR America — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.
Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 2 p.m.
Post Race Show — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.
NASCAR Victory Lap — NBCSN, 6 p.m.
Soccer
FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup
Group B, Stade de Marville, Saint-Malo, France
England vs. Mexico — FS1, 7:20 a.m./Universo, 7:25 a.m.
Group B, Stade Guy-Piriou, Concarneau, France
Brazil vs. Democratic Republic of Korea — FS2, 7:20 a.m.
Group A, Stade de Marville, Saint-Malo, France
Netherlands vs. France — FS2, 10:20 a.m.
Group A, Stade Guy-Piriou, Concarneau, France
Ghana vs. New Zealand — Fox Soccer Plus, 10:20 a.m.
Turkish Super Lig
Istanbul Basaksehir FK vs. Trabzonspor — beIN Sports, 12:55 p.m.
Swimming
Pan Pacific Championships, Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center, Tokyo, Japan
Day 4 — Olympic Channel, 5 a.m.
Highlights — NBC, 4 p.m.
Tennis
ATP Tour/U.S. Open Series
Rogers Cup, Aviva Centre, York University, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, 1:30 p.m.
Final — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
WTA Tour/U.S. Open Series
Rogers Cup, Stade IGA, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Final — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.
ATP Tour/U.S. Open Series
Western & Southern Open, Linder Family Tennis Center, Mason, OH
Qualifying — Tennis Channel, 3:30 p.m.
WNBA
Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics — NBA TV, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles Sparks at Phoenix Mercury — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
