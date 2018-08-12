8/12/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

In what has become basically an annual occurrence, the New York Mets (48-66) lost to the Miami Marlins (48-70) in walk off fashion last night. The two teams have now split the first two games of their weekend series, leaving the pivotal rubber game up for grabs today. First pitch for the finale of the three game set is scheduled for 1:10 pm at Marlins Park.
The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (7-2, 3.17 ERA) to the mound today. Syndergaard was a bit off on Monday night, giving up four runs in 6.1 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, but was still able to pick up his seventh win of the year thanks to some solid run support from the Mets’ offense. The Marlins will counter with veteran lefty Wei-Yin Chen (4-8, 5.48 ERA). Chen was good his last time out, tossing 5.1 shutout innings against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday to pick up his fourth win of the year.
Local Coverage:
Television: WPIX
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- SS Amed Rosario
- CF Austin Jackson
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- LF Michael Conforto
- 3B Todd Frazier
- RF Jose Bautista
- C Kevin Plawecki
- 2B Jose Reyes
- SP Noah Syndergaard
Pre-Game Notes:
- Syndergaard has faced the Marlins once this season, giving up two runs (one earned) in six innings of work to defeat them in Miami back on April 9th.
- Chen is 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA in three career starts against the Mets.
- Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil will get the day off today with a lefty on the mound. Austin Jackson will start in center field and bat second while Jose Reyes starts at second base and bats eighth.
- Derek Dietrich (6 for 15, 2 Doubles, 2 RBI’s) and Miguel Rojas (4 for 7) have had noted success against Syndergaard.
- Wilmer Flores (3 for 7, HR), Jose Bautista (3 for 9, HR, 2 RBI’s), and Reyes (4 for 15, Double, RBI) have had some success against Chen.
- This is the Mets’ final game of the year at Marlins Park. The Mets are 5-3 in Miami so far this season.
