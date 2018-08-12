Celtics newcomer Robert Williams taking extreme measure to never be late again

Celtics rookie Robert Williams made the headlines for the wrong reason earlier this summer for being late to a practice. It appears that he is doing everything he can to make sure that does not happen again.

Robert Williams said he just got a place right next to the Celtics new practice facility. “Two-minute walk, said Williams who laughed and added, “Can’t be late!” — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) August 12, 2018

The Texas A&M standout is clearly able to laugh at himself, but it is clear that he knows that he cannot slip up again if he wants to be an impact player for the Boston Celtics.

Williams was taken with the 27th overall pick in the 2018 Draft. He is a 6-foot-10 big man who is known for his high-quality interior play and tenacious rebounding. On a team filled with more than enough ballhandlers and shooters, he could get plenty of minutes off the bench this season in Boston.