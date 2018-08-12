Celtics newcomer Robert Williams taking extreme measure to never be late again

Celtics rookie Robert Williams made the headlines for the wrong reason earlier this summer for being late to a practice. It appears that he is doing everything he can to make sure that does not happen again.
Williams was taken with the 27th overall pick in the 2018 Draft. He is a 6-foot-10 big man who is known for his high-quality interior play and tenacious rebounding. On a team filled with more than enough ballhandlers and shooters, he could get plenty of minutes off the bench this season in Boston.
