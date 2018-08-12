Chris Sale's numbers in recent starts are astounding

Red Sox ace Chris Sale is pitching at a level that no other hurler in Major League Baseball is currently at, and he’s virtually unhittable right now.

Sale is the favorite to win the AL Cy Young Award, and with good reason. He’s 11-4, with a 2.08 ERA, and a 0.87 WHIP on the season. But it’s his current form that has really been turning heads. He’s 5-0 in his last seven starts, with a 0.21 ERA. Sale has given up only one earned run, and 21 hits, in 43.1 innings pitched.

Chris Sale’s 0.20 ERA in his past 7 starts is the lowest by a @RedSox pitcher since ERA became an official stat in 1913. That’s #filthy. pic.twitter.com/esHuACJpES — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) August 12, 2018

The way Sale mixes in his pitches is part of what makes him so effective. Check out this fastball-slider overlay.

Chris Sale, 99mph outside Fastball (swinging strike) and 83mph Slider (looking strike), Overlay/Slow. This isn't very fair. 😂 pic.twitter.com/y4xVt4rAgk — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 12, 2018

It will be interesting to see if Sale can remain in elite form heading into October, when every pitch matters, with the Red Sox looking to make a World Series run.