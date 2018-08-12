David Wright Set To Play In Rehab Game Today

The odds of David Wright appearing in a big league game for the New York Mets this season appear to be improving. Wright, who hasn’t played in a big league game since May of 2016 due to a variety of injuries, has been working for several weeks now on baseball activities. The next logical step was a rehab assignment, which is now slated to begin today, when Wright is scheduled to play five innings for High-A St. Lucie, MetsBlog.com reports.

The start of a rehab assignment officially puts a clock on a potential return to the big leagues for Wright, who would need to be activated within 30 days if he does not have any further setbacks. There have been plenty of setbacks for Wright along the way, but there is at least hope now that he could play in a big league game at some point in mid-September. Given how badly things have gone for the Mets to this point, it would serve as some sort of a feel good story to have Wright back on the field for even a handful of games.

Everyone knows that the odds of Wright actually finishing his contract, which runs through 2020, are slim to none. The goal here is for Wright to try and exit the game on his own terms, and he has worked very hard to try and get back on the field for the Mets. It wouldn’t be as storybook of an ending as a championship, but it would qualify as a nice moment if Wright can get back on the Citi Field diamond one last time before he hangs up his spikes for good.