Jim Tomsula has unique take on how to improve cheap beer

Redskins defensive line coach Jim Tomsula grew up in the Pittsburgh suburb of Homestead, Pennsylvania, so he knows a thing or two about how to drink beer.

Tomsula recently shared an interesting take on how to drink cheap beer such as Pabst Blue Ribbon, and, apparently, it involves adding salt to the brew (which needs to be chilled for this strategy to be effective).

Had a great chat with Jim Tomsula here at camp… about beer He wanted to know what a good Australian beer was, & then told me that if I'm going to drink PBR he had a secret from growing up in the mills; "Freezing cold PBR, and then put a pinch of salt in it. Change your life". — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoRCC) August 12, 2018

Gose beers with sea salt have become popular in this day and age, but we can’t say we’ve ever heard of adding a pinch of it to cheap domestic beers such as PBR. We’ll take Tomsula’s word for it.