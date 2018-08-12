Joel Embiid squares off against 2 Chainz, Jayson Tatum in pickup game (Video)

Sixers big man Joel Embiid has been fairly quiet on social media since his team was knocked out of the playoffs by the Celtics, which is a new look for him, and certainly isn’t what we’re used to seeing.

But he’s still been actively working on his game, as we’ve seen clips of him playing in a number of pickup games, some of which have involved other athletes and celebrities.

That was apparently the case recently, when video surfaced showing Embiid, Celtics rookie sensation Jayston Tatum, Jordan Clarkson and rapper 2 Chainz squaring off in a pickup game.

Just your average pick-up game with 2 Chainz, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum and Jordan Clarkson. (via @PureSweat, @DrewHanlen) pic.twitter.com/feQ95aJR3b — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 11, 2018

We’d love to see Embiid posterize 2 Chainz.