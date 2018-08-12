MMA Fight Announcement Tracker - Aug 12/18

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Diego Sanchez (27-11) vs Craig White (14-8) – UFC 228 – Sept 8th
Abdul Razak Alhassan (9-1) vs Niko Price (12-1) – UFC 228 – Sept 8th
Nikita Krylov (25-5) vs Jan Blachowicz (22-7) – UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Oliynyk – Sept 15th
Krzysztof Jotko (19-4) vs Adam Yandiev (9-0) – UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Oliynyk – Sept 15th
Merab Dvalishvili (7-4) vs Terrion Ware (17-7) – UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Oliynyk – Sept 15th
Kajan Johnson (23-13-1) vs Rustam Khabilov (22-2) – UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Oliynyk – Sept 15th
Glover Teixeira (27-7) vs Jimi Manuwa (17-4) – UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs Manuwa – Sept 22nd
Renan Barao (34-6, 1 NC) vs Andre Ewell (13-4) – UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs Manuwa – Sept 22nd
Lightweight Championship: Khabib Nurmagomedov (26-0) vs Conor McGregor (21-3) – UFC 229 – Oct 6th
Derrick Lewis (20-5) vs Alexander Volkov (30-6) – UFC 229 – Oct 6th
Sergio Pettis (17-3) vs Jussier Formiga (21-5) – UFC 229 – Oct 6th
Lina Lansberg (8-3) vs Yana Kunitskaya (10-4) – UFC 229 – Oct 6th
Felice Herrig (14-7) vs Michelle Waterson (15-6) – UFC 229 – Oct 6th
Dominick Reyes (9-0) vs Ovince Saint Preux (23-11) – UFC 229 – Oct 6th
Ryan LaFlare (14-2) vs Tony Martin (13-4) – UFC 229 – Oct 6th
Volkan Oezdemir (15-2) vs Anthony Smith (30-13) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith – Oct 27th
Arjan Bhullar (7-1) vs Marcelo Golm (6-1) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith – Oct 27th
Nordine Taleb (14-5) vs Sean Strickland (19-3) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith – Oct 27th
Andre Soukhamthath (12-6) vs Gavin Tucker (10-1) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith – Oct 27th
Misha Cirkunov (13-4) vs Patrick Cummins (10-5) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith – Oct 27th
Ed Herman (23-13) vs Gian Villante (16-10) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith – Oct 27th
Thibault Gouti (12-4) vs Nasrat Haqparast (9-2) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith – Oct 27th
Sarah Moras (5-3) vs Talita Bernardo (5-3) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith – Oct 27th
Nate Diaz (19-11) vs Dustin Poirier (24-5, 1 NC) – UFC 230 – Nov 3rd
Derek Brunson (18-6) vs Israel Adesanya (14-0) – UFC 230 – Nov 3rd
Joseph Benavidez (25-5) vs Ray Borg (11-3) – UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Korean Zombie – Nov 10th
Germaine de Randamie (8-3) vs Raquel Pennington (9-6) – UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Korean Zombie – Nov 10th
Ashley Yoder (5-4) vs Amanda Cooper (3-4) – UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Korean Zombie – Nov 10th
Maycee Barber (5-0) vs Maia Stevenson (6-5) – UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Korean Zombie – Nov 10th
Bellator
Patricky Freire (19-8) vs Roger Huerta (24-10-1) – Bellator 205 – Sept 21st
Aaron Pico (3-1) vs Leandro Higo (18-4) – Bellator 206 – Sept 29th
ONE Championship
Women’s Strawweight Championship: Jing Nan Xiong (15-1) vs Samara Santos (12-5-1) – ONE 79 – Sept 8th
