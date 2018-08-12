MMA Fight Announcement Tracker - Aug 12/18

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)

UFC

Diego Sanchez (27-11) vs Craig White (14-8) – UFC 228 – Sept 8th

Abdul Razak Alhassan (9-1) vs Niko Price (12-1) – UFC 228 – Sept 8th

Nikita Krylov (25-5) vs Jan Blachowicz (22-7) – UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Oliynyk – Sept 15th

Krzysztof Jotko (19-4) vs Adam Yandiev (9-0) – UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Oliynyk – Sept 15th

Merab Dvalishvili (7-4) vs Terrion Ware (17-7) – UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Oliynyk – Sept 15th

Kajan Johnson (23-13-1) vs Rustam Khabilov (22-2) – UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs Oliynyk – Sept 15th

Glover Teixeira (27-7) vs Jimi Manuwa (17-4) – UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs Manuwa – Sept 22nd

Renan Barao (34-6, 1 NC) vs Andre Ewell (13-4) – UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs Manuwa – Sept 22nd

Lightweight Championship: Khabib Nurmagomedov (26-0) vs Conor McGregor (21-3) – UFC 229 – Oct 6th

Derrick Lewis (20-5) vs Alexander Volkov (30-6) – UFC 229 – Oct 6th

Sergio Pettis (17-3) vs Jussier Formiga (21-5) – UFC 229 – Oct 6th

Lina Lansberg (8-3) vs Yana Kunitskaya (10-4) – UFC 229 – Oct 6th

Felice Herrig (14-7) vs Michelle Waterson (15-6) – UFC 229 – Oct 6th

Dominick Reyes (9-0) vs Ovince Saint Preux (23-11) – UFC 229 – Oct 6th

Ryan LaFlare (14-2) vs Tony Martin (13-4) – UFC 229 – Oct 6th

Volkan Oezdemir (15-2) vs Anthony Smith (30-13) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith – Oct 27th

Arjan Bhullar (7-1) vs Marcelo Golm (6-1) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith – Oct 27th

Nordine Taleb (14-5) vs Sean Strickland (19-3) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith – Oct 27th

Andre Soukhamthath (12-6) vs Gavin Tucker (10-1) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith – Oct 27th

Misha Cirkunov (13-4) vs Patrick Cummins (10-5) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith – Oct 27th

Ed Herman (23-13) vs Gian Villante (16-10) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith – Oct 27th

Thibault Gouti (12-4) vs Nasrat Haqparast (9-2) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith – Oct 27th

Sarah Moras (5-3) vs Talita Bernardo (5-3) – UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs Smith – Oct 27th

Nate Diaz (19-11) vs Dustin Poirier (24-5, 1 NC) – UFC 230 – Nov 3rd

Derek Brunson (18-6) vs Israel Adesanya (14-0) – UFC 230 – Nov 3rd

Joseph Benavidez (25-5) vs Ray Borg (11-3) – UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Korean Zombie – Nov 10th

Germaine de Randamie (8-3) vs Raquel Pennington (9-6) – UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Korean Zombie – Nov 10th

Ashley Yoder (5-4) vs Amanda Cooper (3-4) – UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Korean Zombie – Nov 10th

Maycee Barber (5-0) vs Maia Stevenson (6-5) – UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Korean Zombie – Nov 10th

Bellator

Patricky Freire (19-8) vs Roger Huerta (24-10-1) – Bellator 205 – Sept 21st

Aaron Pico (3-1) vs Leandro Higo (18-4) – Bellator 206 – Sept 29th

ONE Championship

Women’s Strawweight Championship: Jing Nan Xiong (15-1) vs Samara Santos (12-5-1) – ONE 79 – Sept 8th