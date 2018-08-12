Ryan Tannehill kicked rookie RB Kalen Ballage out of huddle after missed assignment

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is on the hot seat this season, so he has no time for teammates that could jeopardize his stock.

That was on display during Sunday’s training camp practice, when he reportedly kicked rookie running back Kalen Ballage out of the huddle after he missed a blocking assignment on a play that would’ve ended with a sack, according to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase had his quarterback’s back afterward. Here’s what he told reporters, when asked about it.

“He was right today, with what he did,” Gase said. “I would have been upset if I were him, because who knows what the result in a game would have been? … I think he was in the right. He kind of made an example there. When he does things like that, for our offense, that’s good.”

It’s good to see Tannehill playing with a bit of fire in his belly — something he’s lacked during his NFL career thus far.