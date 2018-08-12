The Daily Target 8/12

Last Night: Twins 4, Detroit 3 – The Twins made known their first choice for closer, in the wake of the Fernando Rodney era. Trevor Hildenberger gave us all the full Rodney experience, allowing a Niko Goodrum homer, but still preserving what had been a 3 run lead. The Twins got a home run from Tyler Austin in his Twins debut, which is a good way to make a first impression.

AM 1500 – Logan Morrison will have season-ending hip surgery; Kohl Stewart to start Sunday – This is probably a sure sign that Logan Morrison’s tenure with the Twins is at an end. He came here cheaply, but is still very frustrated by how little success he had here. There are no bad guys in the Logan Morrison/Twins story, and I hope he meets with success in 2019. Meanwhile, here’s hoping that this isn’t the last start for Kohl Stewart. It would be nice to have another pitcher debut and stick.

Roster Rundown: As stated above, Logan Morrison is on the DL, likely out for the year, and Kohl Stewart is on the roster. 3 weeks until the roster expands.