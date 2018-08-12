Video of David Wright at the plate in first Single-A game surfaces

Mets infielder David Wright continues to make strides in his recovery, as he works to come back from a few different injuries.

Wright was diagnosed with spinal stenosis in the past, and he’s also been dealing with injuries to his neck, shoulders and back, which could be related to the that particular issue.

But he’s a competitor, and rather than calling it quits on his career, he’s been working hard to get back to the diamond. He hasn’t played in a game in over two years, so Sunday was a big day for him, as he made his first start for the St. Lucie Mets (Single-A). Here’s what the scene looked like when he made his way to the plate for the first time in the game.

David Wright's first AB in today's game pic.twitter.com/PeVEZiEqkE — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) August 12, 2018

And here he was taking some practice swings in the batting cage before the game.

David Wright hasn’t played in a game since May 27, 2016 Today, he got the start for the Mets Single-A team 🙌 (@mets)pic.twitter.com/WO3JF0zfY8 — Bleacher Report MLB (@BR_MLB) August 12, 2018

It’s great to see DW back out there. We wish him the best in his recovery.