Watch: Fight breaks out at Redskins-Jets scrimmage

Thursday’s preseason game between the Jets and Redskins just got a lot more interesting, after what happened during Sunday’s joint practice involving the two teams.

The two teams scrimmaged on Sunday to get some extra reps in, and it appears that they got exactly that, and then some. A brawl erupted at one point during the scrimmage, with players from both teams throwing punches.

Training Camp Fight between the #Redskins and #Jets. They have a joint practice.pic.twitter.com/sWaeOGb0rK — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 12, 2018

Here’s some footage of the Washington-Jets brawl, via Washington fan @LeeBarnes2000 pic.twitter.com/0dTtjrT2Cu — Master (@MasterTes) August 12, 2018

Jets vs RedSkins getting crazy pic.twitter.com/YxYL3muvqp — Bobby McRae (@bmcrae10) August 12, 2018

The most interesting part about all this is that this was just the first of three joint practices between the two teams. They’ll practice against each other again on Monday and Tuesday in Richmond, ahead of Thursday’s preseason showdown at FedEx Field, so this might not be the last time we see tensions high. Stay tuned.