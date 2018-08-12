WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil To Open Free Public School?

Professional athletes often give back to their communities and especially to the children in those communities. The most recent example of this is NBA star LeBron James, whose I Promise School in Ohio has made headlines all over the country.

The school is operated by the Akron school district. The LeBron James Family Foundation will spend around 2 million per year on the school, which will initially focus on third and fourth grade students. Those students are in desperate need of a helping hand and the I Promise School intends to deliver just that.

Now it seems that LeBron’s good work has inspired WWE’s Titus O’Neil. O’Neil recently posted a pic on Instagram stating his intentions to open a free public school in Tampa Florida.

This is not the first time that O’Neil has stepped up to help his community. The former Florida Gator also worked alongside the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to distribute over 15,000 backpacks to school kids in the Tampa area. O’Neil has been an incredibly positive influence outside of WWE and has earned a great deal of respect from fans because of it.

O’Neil recently made headlines when Hulk Hogan returned to WWE. O’Neil made his thoughts known on the disgraced WWE legend’s comeback, including his disappointment over Hogan’s apparent lack of remorse for his actions.