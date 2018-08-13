8/13/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at New York Yankees

The New York Mets (49-66) are playing solid baseball right now, scoring consecutive series victories for the first time since April last week. After winning two out of three against the Miami Marlins over the weekend, the Mets got off to a good start on their 11 game road trip, which continues today when the Mets make a brief trip back home for a makeup game with the New York Yankees (74-43) in the Bronx. First pitch for the contest is scheduled for 7:05 pm at Yankee Stadium.
The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (6-7, 1.77 ERA), to the bump tonight. deGrom finally picked up his sixth win in his last start, tossing six shutout innings against the Cincinnati Reds last Wednesday, after the Mets gave him a whopping eight runs of support. The Yankees will counter with their ace, righty Luis Severino (15-5, 3.11 ERA), to complete a dynamic pitching matchup. Severino rebounded nicely in his last turn, giving up three runs in seven innings to beat the Chicago White Sox last Wednesday.
Local Coverage:
Television: ESPN
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- SS Amed Rosario
- RF Brandon Nimmo
- LF Michael Conforto
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- 2B Jeff McNeil
- 3B Todd Frazier
- CF Austin Jackson
- DH Jose Bautista
- C Devin Mesoraco
Pre-Game Notes:
- This game is a makeup of a rainout on July 22nd, completing the Subway Series for 2018.
- If you’re looking for the game on SNY or YES, you’re out of luck tonight. ESPN has exclusive television coverage of the game after they lost the rain out on Sunday Night Baseball back in late July.
- deGrom faced the Yankees back on June 8th at Citi Field, giving up three runs (two earned) in eight innings, but was stuck with a loss due to a lack of run support.
- Severino faced the Mets at Citi Field on June 10th, giving up two runs in five innings of work, but was stuck with a loss after getting out pitched by Seth Lugo in a 2-1 loss.
- After sitting out yesterday, Jeff McNeil and Brandon Nimmo are back in the Mets’ lineup. McNeil will bat fifth and play second base while Nimmo will start in right field and bat second.
- Jose Bautista will serve as the designated hitter for the Mets today and bat eighth.
- Brett Gardner (4 for 14, HR, 2 RBI’s) and Giancarlo Stanton (9 for 25, 4 HR, 8 RBI’s) have had notable success against deGrom in their careers.
- Todd Frazier is 3 for 6 with a homer and two RBI’s in his career against Severino.
- This is the final game of the season series between the Mets and Yankees. The Yankees lead the Subway Series 3-2, so the best the Mets can do is salvage a series split tonight.
