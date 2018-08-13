Alshon Jeffery injury could hurt Super Bowl champion Eagles

The Eagles could be without their top receiver for awhile, after his surgery recovery has taken a bit longer than initially anticipated.

Alshon Jeffery, who torched the Patriots for 73 yards (one touchdown) in Super Bowl LII, underwent rotator cuff surgery during the offseason. Unfortunately for him, as well as the team, it’s highly unlikely that the he’ll be ready to play in Week 1,

Jeffery has been on the PUP list, and he could actually remain on it to start the season if the team wants to use his roster spot for another player to add depth.

As #Eagles gear up for the season, WR Alshon Jeffery has remained on PUP. Though he’s progressing according to plan, sources say the timing of his rotator cuff surgery — following the Super Bowl win – means there’s a chance he may not be ready for the opener. Could stay on PUP. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2018

The #Eagles have an interesting roster decision in a few weeks, right around cut-down day. PUP to start is an option. Could also carry him on the roster in the event he’s healthy sooner. https://t.co/2mNQHSsPJJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2018

Currently, Mike Wallace and Nelson Agholor are tabbed to start on the outside. Jeffery’s injury could provide more reps for Markus Wheaton.