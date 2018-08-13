Alshon Jeffery injury could hurt Super Bowl champion Eagles

The Eagles could be without their top receiver for awhile, after his surgery recovery has taken a bit longer than initially anticipated.
Alshon Jeffery, who torched the Patriots for 73 yards (one touchdown) in Super Bowl LII, underwent rotator cuff surgery during the offseason. Unfortunately for him, as well as the team, it’s highly unlikely that the he’ll be ready to play in Week 1,
Jeffery has been on the PUP list, and he could actually remain on it to start the season if the team wants to use his roster spot for another player to add depth.
Currently, Mike Wallace and Nelson Agholor are tabbed to start on the outside. Jeffery’s injury could provide more reps for Markus Wheaton.
