Are You Not Entertained?

Those hoping for a call up of Peter Alonso were only half right. They got a call up of an infielder. But instead, you will accept Jack Reinheimer into your lives and like it.

Who?

The Mets claimed Reinheimer off waivers from the Diamondbacks on July 31. In nine games since joining Vegas, he is hitting .231/.333/.423 with two doubles and a home run. Defensively, he is a slightly above average fielder at second, third ,and shortstop.

So that’s what they were doing at the trade deadline when everyone else was making actual trades. They were finding more 26-year-old infielders to fight for playing time with Former Marlin Jose Reyes (a fight he will lose and lose badly). So what do we know about Jack Reinheimer?

He has gone 0-for-5 in his major league career.

He is apparently a huge Carolina Panthers fan:

And he once called Will Ferrell a teammate …

So apparently Jack met/high-fived Will Ferrell today….did you at least get me an autograph?!? @Reinheimer_08 pic.twitter.com/l9Z63qSnfk — Bradyn Reinheimer (@BradynR94) March 13, 2015

(I’m shocked the Mets haven’t picked Ferrell up on waivers.)

And to the best of my knowledge, hasn’t been an idiot on Twitter. So my investigative work is done. He replaces Luis Guillorme while Tim Peterson replaces Jacob Rhame in the latest transfer of funds from Las Vegas. Update your scorecards accordingly before you cry in them. Best of luck to Jack Reinheimer in getting at-bats and finding somebody more famous than Will Ferrell to high-five.