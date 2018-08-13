Dean Ambrose Returns To WWE 'Monday Night Raw'

Seth Rollins nearly missed the contract signing for his WWE Intercontinental Championship match with Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam. The August 19 event will see the two men battle over the belt with Drew McIntyre in Ziggler’s corner.

But Rollins showed up at the last minute on the August 13 edition of Monday Night Raw and announced he will not be alone at SummerSlam. In his corner will be his former Shield teammate Dean Ambrose.

Ambrose, sporting a new look and the same crazy intensity, marched down to the ring with Rollins and the two traded blows with Dolph and Drew. In the end, Ziggler and McIntyre were pushed back on their heels as Dean and Seth fist bumped in the ring.

Ambrose went on the shelf in December of 2017 with a triceps injury. He is not booked to wrestle at SummerSlam and there is no word yet on when WWE will put him back in active competition.