Eric Bledsoe mocks DeMarcus Cousins for wearing Warriors shorts

One of the biggest headlines of the offseason was when DeMarcus Cousins chose to sign with the Golden State Warriors.
In a video on Eric Bledsoe’s Instagram story, Bledsoe was mocking Cousins, who was wearing a pair of Warriors shorts, and told Cousins to “take them weak a– shorts off.”
Cousins and Bledsoe both attended the University of Kentucky and decided to forego their final three years to enter the 2010 NBA Draft. Cousins was selected with the fifth overall pick by the Kings, while Bledsoe fell out of the lottery to the Clippers at 18.
Comments