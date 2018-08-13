Former WWE Tag Team Champion Jim Neidhart Passes Away At 63

The wrestling world and its fan woke up to some sad news on Monday as it was learned that former WWE star Jim Neidhart has passed away at the age of 63.

The news has been confirmed by WWE.

Known throughout his career as “The Anvil”, he competed in several major promotions but was best known for his time in WWE as the tag team partner of Bret “Hitman” Hart. Collectively known as The Hart Foundation, the pair won the WWE Tag Team titles on two occasions. They’ve long been considered one of the best tag teams in the company’s history.

Neidhart was also the father of current WWE competitor, Natalya, and had made appearances on the show ‘Total Divas’.

Prior to coming to WWE, Neidhart played professional football as a member of the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys. When that didn’t pan out, he went to Calgary to work with Stu Hart at the famous Hart family dungeon.

After breaking into the wrestling business, he found success in Stampede Wrestling, Georgia Championship Wrestling and Championship Wrestling from Florida.

After arriving in WWE, Neidhart and Bret quickly formed a team. The two took part in a 20-man battle royal at WrestleMania 2 which featured NFL players. They were the last two men eliminated by Andre the Giant, the eventual winner.

The Hart Foundation would go on to have excellent matches with the likes of The British Bulldogs, Demolition and The Brain Busters.

The decision was made for Bret to be pushed as a singles competitor and Neidhart formed a short-lived team with Bret’s brother, Owen Hart, called The New Foundation.

He left WWE in 1992 and resurfaced in WCW, where he had a short run.

The decision was made to bring Neidhart back to WWE in 1994 where he played an intricate role in that year’s King of the Ring pay-per-view. He interfered in Bret’s WWE World title defense against Diesel before later helping Owen defeat Razor Ramon in the King of the Ring tournament finals, leading to a heel turn for Owen. Later, Neidhart would actually side with Owen in his feud with Bret.

Later down the road, the three would reconcile and form a new stable known as The Hart Foundation which also included “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith and Brian Pillman.

It is with a heavy heart that the wrestling world says goodbye to “The Anvil”. His trademark goatee and unforgettable laugh will be part of WWE lore for eternity.

The team at The Floor Seat would like to pass on its condolences to Natalya and the rest of his family.