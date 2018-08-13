Here's video of Gordon Hayward dunking on someone

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH
AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH
The Boston Red Sox could not have done a better job of picking things up during Chris Sale‘s brief stint on the DL. In is first game (…)
The Eagles could be without their top receiver for awhile, after his surgery recovery has taken a bit longer than initially anticipated. (…)
The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check (…)
Jarvis Landry has always been a vocal player, and has never shied away from speaking his mind — especially if he feels he’s been (…)
Welcome to Pittsburgh Pirates Highs and Lows. Every Monday, I am going to look back on the week that was for the Pirates and give you my best (…)
Tiger Woods’ performance in the PGA Championship on Sunday had fans glued to their TV sets, as they hoped the 42-year-old would win (…)
It didn’t take Cristiano Ronaldo long to get on the score sheet with his new club. Ronaldo, who was shipped to Italy to play for (…)
With the 31st installment of The Biggest Party of the Summer just around the corner, join us as we take a look back at the (…)
To put it nicely, the 2018 season hasn’t gone very well for the Baltimore Orioles. They’ve already been eliminated from the (…)
With the 30th installment of The Biggest Party of the Summer just around the corner, join us as we take a look back at the history of (…)
Comments