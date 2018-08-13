Is It Time To Part Ways With Sonny Gray?

CC Sabathia is out for at least 10 days with knee inflammation, but this is not the time to insert Sonny Gray back into the rotation.

Simply put, Gray doesn’t deserve it. Despite Luis Severino’s struggles and Masahiro Tanaka’s recent poor outing, the Yankees can not roll the dice on consistent inconsistency.

Although Gray’s lifetime ERA sits at a respectable 3.70, this year he is at 5.52. In less than two years with the Yankees, he has surrendered 24 home runs.

You would think that is enough for the Yankees to look elsewhere, but manager Aaron Boone is either delusional or in denial, still considering Gray as an important contributor.

“He was coming off a huge outing for us in Chicago, picking us up big time in getting that win,’’ Boone said, according to the New York Post. “Sunday was a little bit more of a struggle. We’ve got to turn the page and he’s got to be that guy we’ll go to in a long situation or when we need innings on a given day. He’s still gonna fill that role.”

Boone doesn’t get it, and neither does Gray. At some point, Gray needs to be held accountable. He gave up seven earned runs in only 2 2/3 innings of work against the Orioles earlier in the month, yet left the mound grinning amid a loud chorus of boos. And his explanation for his reaction was not a good one.

“That’s how I handle things,” he said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “I’ve done that my whole life. When you get put in a hole like that as a team, as many times as I’ve done that to us this year, it’s a frustrating spot to be in. That’s kind of how I handled the situation. It’s kind of how I tell myself to move on and not think about it and not let bad performances get to you.”

It is time that Gray lets his bad performances get to him, as Boone is not doing Gray or the Yankees any favors sticking with him. And sure, every player struggles at some point. Didi Gregorius once struggled when he first took over for Derek Jeter, but never said he wasn’t thinking about it.

Gray will never turn it around until he follows the same mentality as Gregorius, and holds himself accountable. Boone, as manager, should recognize that.