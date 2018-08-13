Is it time to start worrying about the Astros?

One of the things that helped the Astros win the World Series last year, minus all of the home runs hit, was the durability of their dominant players. Over the past few weeks, the team has been taken apart by injuries and powerful opponents. Role players you never thought would start are now holding the team together like a band-aid. These players will have to work overtime if the Astros want to make it into the playoffs, let alone keep control of the AL West.

The Astros lost four games in a row to the Mariners this past weekend. Overall, the team is 6-10 in their last 16 games. Their bullpen has not been as sharp as it once was and their players are struggling to hit. Carlos Correa is back from a back injury, but he has not found his stroke yet. The team also has a who’s who of players on the disabled list. Many of them are the heart and soul of the franchise:

Jose Altuve: 10-day DL – knee

George Springer: 10-day DL – left thumb

Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day DL – elbow

Jake Marisnick – Left groin injury

Chris Devenski – 10-day DL – hamstring injury

It has been tough for Springer to stay healthy throughout his career, and this trip to the disabled list is another setback the Astros don’t need. To take a phrase from the New York Mets, have the Astros taken a detour to Panic City?

While the Astros still have viable resources to produce, their lead in the crowded AL West has been cut down to three games. Their schedule does not get easier as well. After two games in Colorado, they face the contending A’s, who are always dangerous. After a brief break, they head straight back to a fight against Seattle. Before August ends they have a two series set against the Angels and another against the A’s. It is a huge test for manager A.J. Hinch and his depleted team.

The Astros will have to pull off a miracle to survive all the chaos they have gone through. They were able to pull it off last year en route to a World Series title. With young players like Tony Kemp and potential pickups before August ends, the Astros have a chance to get their mojo back. If not, we could see a wild end to the regular season take place.

While it is too early to say the Astros don’t stand a chance in the American League, they have a long road ahead of them. Who knows, the struggles they are going through could make them stronger than ever, which would be a dangerous position for any team facing them.