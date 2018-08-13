Jarvis Landry trolls Dolphins coaching staff in discussing Browns playcalling

Jarvis Landry has always been a vocal player, and has never shied away from speaking his mind — especially if he feels he’s been wronged.

His short tenure in Cleveland has been no different, as he delivered an epic rant on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” about playing through injuries.

And on Monday, he threw some shade at the Dolphins coaching staff, when asked about how he would be utilized by the Browns — specifically what types of routes he would run.

WR Jarvis Landry said #Browns OC Todd Haley has 3x the number of routes for him in this playbook vs what he was allowed to run in Miami: "He doesn't just treat me as a slot guy." — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) August 13, 2018

Jarvis Landry said #Browns OC Todd Haley clearly doesn't use only speed to determine WR's positioning. Pointed to Anquan Boldin, Steve Breaston, Larry Fitzgerald's productivity under Haley: "The best player of my generation is Larry. He runs a 4.7. I run a 4.5. I should be OK." — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) August 13, 2018

What Landry said is true, as offensive coordinator Todd Haley has been known to really open up the playbook during his tenures with both the Steelers and Cardinals — leading to a lot of success in the passing game. But the shade thrown at the Dolphins was clear as well.