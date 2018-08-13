Kawhi Leonard 'primarily' interested in signing with Lakers or Clippers

It has been a couple of weeks since All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard had his situation with the San Antonio Spurs resolved with a blockbuster trade to the Toronto Raptors.

However, this hasn’t stopped the rumors of his interest to play in his hometown of Los Angeles. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Leonard is believed to be fixated on joining either the Los Angeles Lakers or L.A. Clippers in free agency next summer.

Leonard is primarily interested in signing with the Lakers or Clippers in July, league sources tell ESPN.

Things could certainly change from now until then, but it is clear that the Leonard has a strong desire to play with either the Lakers or Clippers. Between the two, it is believed that he prefers the former while he’s opening to playing for the latter as well. In fact, this notion has pushed the Clippers to part ways with their television broadcast commentator Bruce Browen after his harsh opinion directed at the 27-year-old.

The Clippers are positioning themselves to make a serious run at Leonard next summer where they will have plenty of salary cap space. Meanwhile, the Lakers have loaded up with one-year contracts this offseason that has kept them financially flexible to offer a max contract to the All-Star forward if he were to be serious about his interest in joining the team.

It is still just under a year away, but it is quite evident that both Los Angeles teams are maintaining financial flexibility to make a strong run at Leonard next summer in free agency where they could be deemed as the top two possible landing spots. This will likely remain a constant storyline as the 2018-19 season moves along with the talk centered around what he will once he hits the open market next offseason.