Look: LeBron channels Ken Griffey Jr. while playing baseball

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James from time to time, does take a break from the basketball court in the offseason. That at least appears to be what James was doing on Friday as he took to Instagram to post a trio of photos of himself playing baseball.

James was clearly enjoyed by his baseball outing. He even took the liberty of comparing himself to Seattle Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr. in his caption.

“Young Griffey!!,” James wrote. “You already know what that bat toss mean. Yard! @therealkengriffeyjr #SwingMan #chicksdigthelongball”

This is not the first time James has shown a fondness for the Hall of Fame outfielder. Last season, James had Nike create a special colorway of his LeBron 15 signature sneakers that paid homage to Griffey Jr and his illustrious career.