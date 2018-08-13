St. Louis Blues 2018-19 national TV dates

The St. Louis Blues will be on national television 10 times during the 2018-19 season. The schedule includes a couple games against the Chicago Blackhawks and a couple of Sunday matinee games.

Here’s the full national TV schedule for the Blues:

Nov. 14 at Chicago Blackhawks – NBCSN

Nov. 28 at Detroit Red Wings – NBCSN

Dec. 5 at Edmonton Oilers – NBCSN

Jan. 21 at Los Angeles Kings – NBCSN

Feb. 10 at Nashville Predators – NBC

Feb. 17 at Minnesota Wild – NBC

Feb. 19 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs – NBCSN

Feb. 24 at Minnesota Wild – NBCSN

March 6 at Anaheim Ducks – NBCSN

April 3 at Chicago Blackhawks – NBCSN

Brace yourself for some annoying commentary during those Blues-Blackhawks games. Also, make sure you have fresh batteries in your remote so you can mute Pierre McGuire. That can’t be stressed enough.

Clearly, the NHL and NBC believe that the Blues will be a team to watch in the upcoming season. No argument here, as the Blues transformed their offense through some noteworthy additions. Hopefully the Blues put on a good show with all of this national exposure.

The remainder of the season’s games will be on Fox Sports Midwest, though their official TV schedule hasn’t been released.