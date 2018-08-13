The Non-UFC Fighter Rankings: Aug 13/18

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: Non-UFC Fighters
Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ryan MacDonald and Ricky Leone.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
Non-UFC Fighter Rankings
1) (Last Ranking – 2) Gegard Mousasi – Bellator Middleweight Champion – 36 (out of 40) points
Record: 44-6-2
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: vs #3 Rory MacDonald – Bellator 206 – Sept 29th
The Bellator belt is the fifth championship Mousasi has won in major promotions.
2) (3) Ryan Bader – Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion – 34 points
Record: 25-5
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Davis, W-Davis)
Next Fight: vs Matt Mitrione – Bellator 207 – Oct 12th
3) (1) Rory MacDonald – Bellator Welterweight Champion – 33 points
Record: 20-4
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Lima)
Next Fight: vs #1 Gegard Mousasi – Bellator 206 – Sept 29th
Speaking of adding straps to a collection, Rory Mac will try to add the Bellator middleweight one to his this fall.
4) (5) Ben Askren – ONE Welterweight Champion – 19 points
Record: 18-0, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 4-0, 1 NC
Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Lima)
Next Fight: TBA
For a supposedly ‘retired’ fighter, Funky sure is in the news often with rumors of future fights.
Record: 25-2
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
Supernova has been absolutely on fire since leaving the UFC – seven-straight wins, all a weight class above his natural one.
6) (7) Phil Davis – Bellator Light Heavyweight – 16 points
Record: 19-4, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-2 (L-Bader, L-Bader)
Next Fight: TBA
Mr. Wonderful ran his winning streak to two after head-kicking Linton Vassell in London.
7) (6) Vitaly Minakov – Bellator/EFN Heavyweight – 14 points
Record: 19-0
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
Minakov has managed to stay undefeated in the volatile heavyweight class for over eight years now.
Record: 18-4
Last Five Fights: 4-1
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
Over a year since losing his belt in fluky fashion, Michael Chandler is still waiting on his rematch.
Record: 29-7
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 0-2 (L-MacDonald, L-Askren)
Next Fight: vs Andrey Koreshkov – Bellator 206 – Sept 29th
He was a game opponent, but The Phenom still dropped his belt to Rory MacDonald.
Record: 27-4
Last Five Fights: 3-2
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: TBA
Pitbull has his first title defense of this title reign successfully under his belt.
Record: 31-7-1, 1 NC
Last Five Fights: 5-0
Record vs Top 10: 0-0
Next Fight: vs #3 Rory MacDonald – TBA
At 40 years young, Jon Fitch is still going strong, now inside the Bellator cage. And his first round matchup in the welterweight grand prix is a championship fight.
Bubbling under: Bibiano Fernandes, Lyoto Machida, Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire, Benson Henderson
