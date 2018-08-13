The Non-UFC Fighter Rankings: Aug 13/18

The Rankings are just that – The MMA Manifesto’s rankings of the best fighters in mixed martial arts today. Check back every Monday and Friday for our rankings of a different weight class. Next up: Non-UFC Fighters

Voting Panel: Jeff Fox, Daniel Vreeland, Ryan MacDonald and Ricky Leone.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Non-UFC Fighter Rankings

1) (Last Ranking – 2) Gegard Mousasi – Bellator Middleweight Champion – 36 (out of 40) points



Record: 44-6-2

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: vs #3 Rory MacDonald – Bellator 206 – Sept 29th

The Bellator belt is the fifth championship Mousasi has won in major promotions.

2) (3) Ryan Bader – Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion – 34 points

Record: 25-5

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 2-0 (W-Davis, W-Davis)

Next Fight: vs Matt Mitrione – Bellator 207 – Oct 12th

Darth will be looking to add the Bellator heavyweight strap to his collection very soon. Two more wins to go.

3) (1) Rory MacDonald – Bellator Welterweight Champion – 33 points

Record: 20-4

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Lima)

Next Fight: vs #1 Gegard Mousasi – Bellator 206 – Sept 29th

Speaking of adding straps to a collection, Rory Mac will try to add the Bellator middleweight one to his this fall.

4) (5) Ben Askren – ONE Welterweight Champion – 19 points

Record: 18-0, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 4-0, 1 NC

Record vs Top 10: 1-0 (W-Lima)

Next Fight: TBA

For a supposedly ‘retired’ fighter, Funky sure is in the news often with rumors of future fights.

5) (4) Kyoji Horiguchi – Rizin Bantamweight Champion – 18 points

Record: 25-2

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA Supernova has been absolutely on fire since leaving the UFC – seven-straight wins, all a weight class above his natural one. 6) (7) Phil Davis – Bellator Light Heavyweight – 16 points Record: 19-4, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-2 (L-Bader, L-Bader)

Next Fight: TBA Mr. Wonderful ran his winning streak to two after head-kicking Linton Vassell in London.

7) (6) Vitaly Minakov – Bellator/EFN Heavyweight – 14 points

Record: 19-0

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

Minakov has managed to stay undefeated in the volatile heavyweight class for over eight years now.

8) (NR) Michael Chandler – Bellator Lightweight – 10 points

Record: 18-4

Last Five Fights: 4-1

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

Over a year since losing his belt in fluky fashion, Michael Chandler is still waiting on his rematch.

9) (tied) (8) Douglas Lima – Bellator Welterweight – 8 points

Record: 29-7

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 0-2 (L-MacDonald, L-Askren)

Next Fight: vs Andrey Koreshkov – Bellator 206 – Sept 29th

He was a game opponent, but The Phenom still dropped his belt to Rory MacDonald.

9) (tied) (NR) Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire – Bellator Featherweight Champion – 8 points

Record: 27-4

Last Five Fights: 3-2

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: TBA

Pitbull has his first title defense of this title reign successfully under his belt.

9) (tied) (9) Jon Fitch – Bellator – 8 points

Record: 31-7-1, 1 NC

Last Five Fights: 5-0

Record vs Top 10: 0-0

Next Fight: vs #3 Rory MacDonald – TBA

At 40 years young, Jon Fitch is still going strong, now inside the Bellator cage. And his first round matchup in the welterweight grand prix is a championship fight.

Dropped off: (9) Bibiano Fernandes

Bubbling under: Bibiano Fernandes, Lyoto Machida, Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire, Benson Henderson