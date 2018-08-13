Tiger Woods' epic showdown with Brooks Koepka boosted PGA Championship ratings big-time

Tiger Woods’ performance in the PGA Championship on Sunday had fans glued to their TV sets, as they hoped the 42-year-old would win his first major since 2008.

But he came up just short.

Brooks Koepka did what he’s been known to do on the final days of majors — he closed the deal, by consistently draining putts. Koepka shot a 66 on the final round and finished with a -16, while Woods shot a 64 — his best round since coming back from injury — and locked down second place with a -14.

The ratings reflected how epic the showdown between the two was, as they were up 69 percent from last year.

Tiger drives ratings — no doubt about it.