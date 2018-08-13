Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo scores first goal with Juventus

It didn’t take Cristiano Ronaldo long to get on the score sheet with his new club.

Ronaldo, who was shipped to Italy to play for Juventus, on a four-year deal for a transfer fee of 112 million euros, has been waiting to tally his first goal, but it didn’t take long.

It came in a non-competitive match, with Juventus playing against Juventus B, and it was one of the easiest goals of his career. He got behind the defense, and then just banged the ball home like a boss.

CR7 back at it 🔥 Ronaldo’s first goal as a Juventus player in a friendly against Juventus B. Expect to see a few more of these. pic.twitter.com/EybnxZjnXP — VERSUS (@vsrsus) August 12, 2018

He makes them look easy.