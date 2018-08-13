Your Morning Dump... Where 'Spongebob' Williams says his knee is feeling way better

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

Robert Williams said the injured knee that kept him out of most of summer league is “feeling way way better.” He’s been in Boston rehabbing and expects to be full go before training camp arrives. — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) August 12, 2018

Robert Williams on working out with vets like Horford, Baynes: “I learned you got to be a sponge when you’re around those guys. Their work ethic — you’ve got guys in the offseason 6 in the morning coming in to get treatment and work out. They’re not obligated to do that." — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) August 12, 2018

Apologies to the Celtics rookie (and all of you). I know Robert Williams doesn’t like the nickname, ‘Bob’ but I couldn’t resist the cheesiest of cheesy headlines.

After a semi-rocky start to his Celtics career, Williams seems to have found a groove.

On Page 2, the Truth believes the Celtics could benefit from Ubuntu II.

“You have to sacrifice if you are truly committed to trying to win a championship,” he said. “They’re going to win a lot of games, but unless they sacrifice — because we know they’re going to be better than probably what their numbers show — if they can sacrifice they’ll win a championship this year. Because the talent is definitely there.” … “Kyrie is a competitor,” he said. “He’s won a championship. He knows — if they win again he’ll get whatever contract he wants. He’s an extraordinary talent and he knows that winning trumps everything. If you win, everybody wins.” The abundance of talent in Boston will only push the players onwards, Pierce said. One great player sees another in the weight room and decides he better put some extra time in, too. Guys watch their teammates getting shots up early before practice, or eating right, and match that work ethic.

Boston.com

Paul Pierce didn’t use the word Ubuntu in this interview with Boston.com but he might as well have.

I’m not expecting chemistry issues but you should never underestimate the ego of a professional athlete. Think about it. The Cs a mega-star playing for his next contract, an all-star returning from a severe injury, and several budding stars ready to stake their claim.

For many of the guys on the 2008 team, Ubuntu still resonates:

Tony Allen is at the Hall of Fame today. He says he still says "ubuntu" to the rest of the 2008 Celtics team. — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) August 4, 2017

In Brad, I trust.