49ers rookie Dante Pettis crushes home runs at Astros batting practice (Video)

49ers rookie wide receiver Dante Pettis is a special player, as he’s electric when he’s catching passes, as well as returning punts.

And, for some reason, if it doesn’t work out for him int he NFL, we could see him blasting home runs for an MLB team.

Pettis’ father, Gary, is the Astros’ third-base coach, so he hit up Tuesday’s game against the Rockies at Minute Maid Park to watch Justin Verlander pitch.

Before the game, Pettis hit the batting cage, and that’s where he crushed a number of surefire home runs, which you can watch below.

49ers rookie receiver Dante Pettis (@dmainy_13) takes BP at Minute Maid Park, with his dad, #Astros third base coach Gary watching. And Dante hit a couple out in this sequence. pic.twitter.com/9iPCkQbgik — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 14, 2018

The rookie sure has a nice swing.